The Bayou Vermilion District board is in chaos, with an attempted takeover of the board by new members who insist on a forensic audit of the organization's finances.
A June statement by employees of Vermilionville and the Bayou Vermilion District condemning the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers set off a wave of consequences: Four board members resigned, another was replaced when her initial appointment expired and one board member suggested demoting the CEO.
Some board members, including a few who belong to the anti-tax group Citizens for a New Louisiana headed by Michael Lunsford of Breaux Bridge, are pushing for a forensic inquiry or audit, despite an annual independent audit of the district's finances. The new board members say they just want a fresh set of eyes to look at the finances, but declined to meet with the CEO and accountant.
One new board member, though not authorized to do so, began negotiating with and signed a letter of intent with the same Metairie CPA firm that conducted a forensic audit of Lafayette Utilities System and its fiber operations, looking for wrongdoing.
Most of the five commissioners appointed in the last six months are trying to gain control of the board. Attempts Dec. 2 to elect a president and vice president for 2021 ended in a 4-4 tie, with a new slate of BVD board members on one side and veterans on the other.
The election of a president and vice president again are on the board's agenda Wednesday.
President Tommy Michot received four votes Dec. 2 in his bid to remain president. Apparent ringleader David Eaton, appointed to the board in July by Mayor-President Josh Guillory and who is a member of Citizens for a New Louisiana, also received four votes in his bid to be president.
Michot speculated recently that either someone will change their vote Wednesday, breaking the tie, or Eaton's supporters plan to attend the meeting in person while others, himself included, attend via Zoom because of the COVID-19 pandemic. If five commissioners attend the meeting in person, constituting a quorum of the board, those attending via Zoom will be unable to vote, he said. That would hand the presidency to Eaton, who did not reply to an email and phone call for comment on this story.
The new officers will take over in January, which is when the Lafayette City Council is expected to fill a vacant board seat, bringing the membership to nine and eliminating the tie.
The board includes Michot, appointed by former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux in October 2017; Hiram "Don" McConnell Jr., appointed by area mayors in October 2018; Kristie Cornell, appointed by the former City-Parish Council in October 2018; Eaton; Mark Wiltz, a member of Citizens for a New Louisiana who was appointed by the City Council Oct. 1, replacing Katherine Schoeffler, who was denied re-appointment; Jason Sullivan and Holden Hoggatt, appointed Sept. 1 by the Parish Council; and Calvin Leger, re-appointed July 13 by area mayors after he resigned in June over the George Floyd statement.
Employees say new Bayou Vermilion District board members targeting Vermilionville over George Floyd support
While the new commissioners say they aren't out to punish Vermilionville, the living natural history museum, because of the George Floyd statement and controversy, CEO David Cheramie said the mayor-president, who was supported in the 2019 runoff by leaders of Citizens for a New Louisiana, said in a recent private meeting he was disappointed the organization got involved in the controversy.
According to Michot, Guillory said "all of this, the appointment of new board members, goes down to that statement." Guillory, he said, made a comment to the effect that "BVD got involved in politics and now has to live with the consequences. So we're being punished."
The new board members are looking closely at the budget, especially for Vermilionville, echoing Lunsford's online claims that Vermilionville lost $1 million last year.
Michot and Cheramie said the $1 million was an expenditure, the cost to operate Vermilionville.
"It was not a loss," Michot said. "It’s a service to the community. Taxpayers voted to pay for it. There's nothing wrong with Vermilionville not being able to pay for everything internally. That's an aspiration, not a necessity."
Some of the board members disagree. They want to look at some of the history museum's operations, specifically the restaurant and gift shop, to see how they can make more money instead of being supplemented by the BVD tax collections.
Property owners in Lafayette Parish pay .75 mils to the district for general maintenance and .17 mils for debt service. The tax generates about $1.9 million a year.
At a special Oct. 27 meeting called by four board members the day before the regular board meeting, Eaton called for hiring another independent auditor "so we can see where all the money is going."
The board, at Eaton's recommendation, voted to hire Carr, Riggs and Ingram, which specializes in forensic investigations, for an audit.
On Nov. 10, CRI submitted an engagement letter to provide forensic services to BVD. The letter was addressed to Eaton, who is the finance committee chairman. Cheramie, Michot and others on the board learned about it when Eaton forwarded a letter to Cheramie from Jean-Paul Tujague of CRI requesting documents for the forensic audit.
Michot, in a recent interview, said no one gave Eaton the authority to negotiate or sign a contract with CRI. Only Cheramie, as CEO, has that authority, he said.
At a Dec. 2 board meeting, Leger made a motion to give Eaton the authority to negotiate and sign a contract with CRI. The motion failed in a tie.
Cheramie has since been negotiating with CRI, with Eaton and Leger pressuring him to sign the contract quickly. One of the sticking points for Cheramie has been use of the word "forensic." The motion approved by the board was for an audit, with no mention of "forensic," Michot said, a term that implies wrongdoing.
In a Dec. 8 email to board members, Cheramie explained his reasons for not signing the CRI engagement letter. The board motion set a cap at $11,500 for the audit. The engagement letter from CRI said the $11,500 was for an initial assessment and listed hourly rates for its employees ranging from $135-280, which would quickly surpass the $11,500 cap.
He questioned whether the firm was being hired to conduct a forensic inquiry or a full audit and said the process has been belligerent and acrimonious from the start.
"This has always been and will always be an audit," Eaton replied via email Dec. 9, even though he and others refer to the process as a forensic inquiry. "A forensic inquiry," he wrote, "is the designation of the audit so we can control costs."
Michot, as chairman, had the final word, saying the discussion before the vote was to conduct an independent audit, not a forensic audit or inquiry.
"I have instructed Dr. Cheramie to inform Mr. Tujague that the word 'forensic' should be struck from the wording before he can sign (the engagement letter) because to use that word would not be in keeping with the spirit of the motion that was passed," Michot wrote.