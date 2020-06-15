The May 25 killing of George Floyd at the hands of white police officers in Minneapolis, the nationwide protests that have ensued and the removal of monuments to the southern Confederacy by protesters and officials is renewing interest in the removal of Lafayette's statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton.
An online petition, Take Down the General Mouton Statue, by the group Move the Mindset, passed its 11,000-signature goal Tuesday morning. At 7 p.m., it was three votes short of its extended goal of 12,000 signatures.
Move the Mindest's Fred Prejean said eventually the group plans to present the petition to the Lafayette City Council calling for it to move the statue from its prominent place on public-owned land at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Lee Avenue in the city's downtown. That, he said, is assuming the group wins its legal battle to have a 1980 injunction nullified.
"The council," Prejean said, "has been using the injunction to do nothing."
Prejean and 14 others filed documents in July 2019 to intervene in a 1980 lawsuit in 15th Judicial District Court that resulted in a permanent injunction stopping city officials from moving the statue of Mouton. A hearing, he said, is set for Aug. 17 before Judge David Smith.
The monument was unveiled on April 8, 1922, 58 years after Mouton died of injuries received in the Battle of Mansfield and in the midst of the Jim Crow era of the oppression of black citizens. It was paid for by the Mouton chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and donated to the city.
Mouton was the son of the state's 9th governor. He was born in Opelousas, attended the U.S. Military Academy in West Point and later returned to Lafayette where he became a landowner and slaveholder, and supported the parish's laws limiting the assembly of blacks and their ability to move around.
The dedication of the Mouton statue 98 years ago was a well-attended event. Gov. John Parker, Catholic Bishop Jules Jeanmard and the Rev. W. Teurlings of St. John Cathedral participated, according to accounts published in the April 10, 1922, Daily Advertiser. Mayor Robert Mouton even asked stores to close for several hours in recognition of the event.
The Lafayette Concert Band opened the ceremony with its rendition of "Dixie," a song some consider a ballad of the Confederacy, the newspaper reported.
Mrs. Peter Youree of Sherveport, former state head of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, speaking at the unveiling said, "In honoring General Mouton, we are honoring ourselves, for we are today perpetuating the very best that has been achieved by our great and truly noble southern race."
When Mayor Kenny Bowen in 1980 proposed moving the statue to a spot near a bus stop in front of the new city hall at the corner of University Avenue and St. Landry Street, the Daughters of the Confederacy objected as did the City Council. Despite admitting in minutes from a United Daughters committee meeting that it had no standing in the matter, the group filed for and obtained an injunction that solidified for the next 40 years the statue's presence in downtown Lafayette.
For Prejean and many residents, black and white, the statue's prominent placement at an entry into downtown on public land maintained by their tax dollars is an insult and continuation of the oppressive Jim Crow era.
Several residents, including Kenneth Broussard, have held silent protests in the shadow of the Mouton statue in recent weeks. At Tuesday's Lafayette Parish Council meeting, Broussard said the killings of Floyd and others triggered "gut-wrenching grief and outrage" in him.
On Tuesday, he asked the council to "move the racist idol to white supremacy" from in front of the old city hall.
At 6 p.m. Friday, residents are invited to join Move the Mindset and others at the Mouton statue, 735 Jefferson St., for a Juneteenth rally commemorating the end of slavery.
A Juneteenth celebration also will be held in Lafayette at 4 p.m. Saturday at Gethsemane Church on Pinhook Road.