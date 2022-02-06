When Mike Broussard of Carencro first trained his eye on the hardhat, he had a good idea it was of some artistic or personal value.
Broussard, a geologist for the Department of Environmental Quality by trade and weekend memorabilia collector by avocation, was driving past a back booth of the Jockey Lot Flea Market near Carencro on Jan. 29 when his gaze fixed on an aluminum, hand-engraved hardhat. What a beauty, he thought.
“I knew exactly what it was after looking at the name on it,” said Broussard, who took up memorabilia collecting with his now deceased father-in-law, Paul Oppenheimer, some 20 years ago. The dealer at the booth was a professional with whom Broussard has long traded, someone who buys abandoned storage lockers resells their contents at the flea market.
The hardhat belonged to Don Mosing, son of Frank’s Casing founder Frank Mosing and Frank’s first engineer, who died in 2019 at 90. Three generations of family members ran the company from its founding in 1938 until Keith Mosing, grandson of Frank Mosing, stepped down as chairman in 2016.
That hardhat was a gift from Keith Mosing, Donald Mosing’s son, to his father, one of several decorative hardhats Keith Mosing commissioned for family members to a craftsman in Indonesia in 1985. Keith, who followed his father Don's footsteps in leading the company, and his brother, Greg still have their hardhats but Donald Mosing’s hardhat apparently went missing after the brothers cleared out their dad’s office following his death.
Broussard’s cousin has worked at Frank’s International, now Expro, for years and Broussard was well familiar with the Mosing family, although less so with Donald Mosing, who created the engineering department at Frank’s and held 54 U.S. patents. Donald Mosing was also a philanthropist who donated generously to the Lafayette community, including to the University of Lafayette, where he earned his engineering degree in 1950.
Donald Mosing’s son, Greg, said confusion over the hardhat’s whereabouts may have started after his dad died. Greg Mosing and his brother were in charge of cleaning out their father’s office at the old Frank’s headquarters and it was no small task.
“Daddy had his (hardhat) in his office,” Greg Mosing said. “Daddy was a packrat. He had so much stuff; he didn’t throw anything away. We got all that cleaning done and we didn’t even think about it. We didn’t know the hardhat was MIA.”
But Greg Mosing recognized the hardhat right away when Mike Broussard put a photo of it on a Facebook page, “Lafayette Memories,” pointing out the distinctive features on the hardhat that Broussard bought at the booth for $50. They included the image of a seaplane — the Mosings were pilots — and Greg Mosing sent Broussard a message that said he himself had a hardhat “just like it.”
Greg Mosing didn’t need to worry about recovering his father’s hardhat; when Broussard learned that the decorative piece had been lost or misplaced by the Mosing family he was determined to return it to them. Greg Mosing said he contacted his brother Keith in Houston and the brothers decided to honor Mike Broussard’s initial wish, which was to donate the hardhat or a replica of it to the engineering school for 10 years for display. After 10 years, the hardhat will be returned to the family for the younger Mosings, Greg Mosing said.
“Keith was astonished,” Greg Mosing said about the lost hardhat. “He didn’t know it was missing.”
Greg Mosing said he and his brother offered Broussard a reward for his kindness but Broussard declined the reward and even reimbursement for his $50 spent. Broussard said he was raised to return property to rightful owners.
Broussard and Mosing met Friday morning at the Frank’s headquarters, where Broussard drove to return the hardhat. Mosing, in turn, told him the Mosings would honor his wish to display the hardhat for 10 years at UL Lafayette.
“It was a breath of fresh air. For him to do this really kind of gave me fresh hope in this old world we are living in. I haven’t had an experience like this in a long time,” Greg Mosing said.
Broussard said the gift was like Christmas for him -- he'd rather give than receive.