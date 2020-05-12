March sales tax collections for the city of Lafayette were down about $1 million even though the governor's stay-at-home order wasn't in place until mid-March and despite shoppers stocking up on supplies in March.
"That kind of surprised me," Lorrie Toups, chief financial officer for Lafayette Consolidated Government, said Tuesday. "I didn't think we would see a decline in sales taxes until the following month."
The parish, meanwhile, was the beneficiary of one-time sales tax adjustments such as rebates, she said, wrapping up March with a sales tax increase as a result of the revenue injection.
In mid-March, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed executive orders closing most businesses and requiring residents to stay at home except for necessities such as food in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus so as not to overwhelm hospitals. The move was successful enough that he is lifting the order, with some restrictions, effective Friday.
The loss of sales tax revenue for two months combined with record unemployment from the coronavirus closures and layoffs in the oilfield leave local governments hustling to address budget shortfalls for the current fiscal year and probably into the next.
The city and parish councils' budget liaison committee meets Wednesday to discuss how the two councils will handle budget hearings starting this summer. The 2020-2021 budget, which will take effect Nov. 1, will be the first prepared by Mayor-President Josh Guillory and considered by separate city and parish councils, all of whom took office in January.
Toups said she'll probably need to act soon to address the current budget because of the economic crisis presented by the coronavirus pandemic.
State law requires Toups, as soon as she is aware revenue is down 5%, to report it to the state. The $1 million revenue drop for March is a 15% for one month, not the entire year, she said. LCG received sales tax revenue for a half-year and Toups said she is working with a model to anticipate the full impact of the shortfall.
Meanwhile, she said, she'll probably make preliminary notice of the shortfalls to the councils soon.
As for the 2020-21 budget, city and parish council members will face difficult decisions. Guillory recently said with revenue shortfalls anticipated in the millions, everything in the city and parish budgets is on the table. Elaborating, Guillory said he'll prepare a zero-based budget to present to the councils. That will mean, he said, funding essential government services such as police and fire protection, drainage and roads first and cutting or eliminating services deemed non-essential.