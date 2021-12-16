The Bayou Vermilion District board wants the non-profit Vermilionville Living History Museum Foundation to produce financial statements and records of donations for the past two years and voted Wednesday to create a position to focus on economic development along the Vermilion River.
The BVD board, which oversees operations of Vermilionville and Bayou Vermilion cleanup, is accused by some in the community as well as current and former employees of wanting to shed itself of Vermilionville or trying to make it a for-profit business.
Melanie Harrington, a six-year employee who recently quit, began a board meeting Wednesday reading a 20-minute-long statement about the lack of "leadership, professionalism, diversity, equity, transparency and concern and compassion" for employees, warning that the organization is "on a path to implosion."
The problem, Harrington said, was with former CEO David Cheramie, who resigned in November under pressure, and with the board. In the past year-and-a-half, she said, most of those appointed to the BVD board are afilliated with Citizens for a New Louisiana, a group headed by Michael Lunsford, who bills the organization as a local government watchdog group.
Lunsford has been critical of Vermilionville since employees issued a statement condemning systemic racism after the May 2020 death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Four board members resigned in protest, including Calvin Leger, who was soon reappointed and spearheaded efforts to fire Cheramie and make other changes targeting Vermilionville. One BVD board member, she said, recently spoke at a state-level education meeting against critical race theory.
"Could it be," Harrington said, "some elected and appointed leaders might have their own agenda, one that seems to be focused on self-advancement and making a commodity of our culture, focusing on profit, not on people, and when they focus on people, the focus is not inclusive."
The current board leadership, she said, "is on a path to privatization" with the goal of eventually selling the Vermilionville property "to the highest bidder because they think it's too costly to taxpayers."
Harrington called "dispicable" a recent implication by a BVD board member that the non-profit museum foundation may have misused funds.
Her comments drew little reaction and no pushback from board members who, at the request of Leger adopted a motion seeking from the museum foundation two years worth of financial statements, bank statements and an accounting of artifacts received, monetary donations received and grants received by the foundation.
Leger said he originally wanted 10 years worth of documents. The information is wanted, he said, for clarity and transparency.
The board voted Wednesday to create, but not yet fund, a new position, that of economic and business development managing director. Leger suggested the additional position to focus on business and economic development along the Vermilion River because, he said, the district was created to improve the health of the river and provide cultural economic development.