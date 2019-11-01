Three pay raises before the Lafayette City-Parish Council Tuesday for city police, firefighters and other Lafayette Consolidated Government employees would deplete the city's savings account by 2023, Chief Financial Officer Lorrie Toups said Friday.
Combined, the three raises would require $7.3 million from the city general fund every year. The general fund is like a savings account that LCG uses to pay for unexpected expenses and operational costs that aren't tied to a specific tax.
At the Oct. 15 meeting, the council introduced and discussed the increase of starting pay for Lafayette Police officers to $40,000 a year. The current starting salary is $34,600 a year. The department is losing trained and experienced officers not just to other states, but to smaller police departments in the parish who pay more. At a recent meeting of mayors and police chiefs in Lafayette Parish, all agreed officers' starting pay should be $40,000 a year, Chief Toby Aguillard said at the meeting.
The ordinance up for final adoption at Tuesday's council meeting would get them there and bump up other officers' pay, but would require dipping into the city general fund for $3.8 million every year.
Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, whose term expires in early January, said at the Oct. 15 meeting all of the money for the raises doesn't need to be in the city general fund in the first month of the fiscal year. The police pay raise, he said, could be funded with a combination of city general fund money, cuts and additional revenue that comes in during the year from things such as traffic cameras in school zones.
Now the Lafayette Fire Department is requesting a pay raise that would take another $2.6 million from the city general fund every year and Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux has proposed a 5% pay hike for other LCG employees that would require $976,348 from the city general fund. Both pay raises are scheduled for introduction at Tuesday's council meeting, along with an ordinance by Council Chairman Jared Bellard to eliminate all vacant positions in LCG except in the police and fire departments.
Without any pay raises, the city general fund balance at the end of the fiscal year that started Nov. 1 is estimated at $34 million, Toups said, assuming an additional $5 million more than expected is carried over from fiscal year 2018-19. If the council approves all three raises, she said, with the $5 million carry-over, the city general fund as of Oct. 31, 2020, would drop to about $27 million.
LCG's policy has been to keep at least $20 million in the city general fund for emergencies. Toups said she would prefer a balance of $40 million in case of a disaster such as a hurricane. Local governments may get reimbursed by FEMA for hurricane response and cleanup, she said, but it can take a long time.
If all the pay raises are approved, the city general fund would have a negative balance by 2023.
"We can't go into the negative," Toups said. "That's against the law."
It would require the council make deep cuts such as salaries, subsidies that help the Cajundome and others, reducing services and functions, she said.
"They don't have to do something for 2020," Toups said. "But in 2021, we don't have our $21 million (balance) anymore. In 2022, we would have $2 million in the bank."
The proposed 5% pay raise for LCG employees would require $60,000 from the parish general fund. The parish's finances are much worse off than the city's, with only a $100,000 balance. If the pay raise is approved, the parish general fund would be left with only $40,000.
The council meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at city hall, 705 W. University Ave., in Lafayette.