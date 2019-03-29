Scott residents will have the opportunity to vote Saturday on a proposed 1 percent sales tax. It's one of a handful of ballot items around the state and the only vote taking place in Lafayette Parish.
The ballot proposition says the tax is expected to generate $2.4 million a year and would be collected only in the city of Scott starting Oct. 1. Two-thirds of the money the tax generates will be dedicated to fire and police protection while the remaining one-third will be used for parks and recreation, sewer, roads, drainage and economic development.
Polling locations in Scott will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. If you're not sure where to vote, visit GeauxVote.com and enter your address.