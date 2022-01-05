The Lafayette City Council on Tuesday allocated $250,000 to build an outdoor skate park at Thomas Park.
A small skate park off Johnston Street was removed to build apartments on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus around three years ago. Since then, the skateboarding community, particularly the Skate Park of Lafayette group, has been pushing for construction of a facility, even raising money.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory credited the skateboarding community with doing a lot of leg work and working with city officials to make the skate park happen, including selecting the land at Thomas Park on Geraldine Street.
Money for the project is part of more than $38 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to the city to help communities recover from losses experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Councilman Glenn Lazard said he supports the skateboarding community, but takes issue with using ARPA money this way instead of addressing COVID-related issues. The skate park, he said, should have been included in the city's capital outlay budget.
Around 50 skateboarders and supporters attended the council meeting. Several of them told the council skateboarders need a safe place to practice the sport. Often, they said, they are run off of property because they don't have a designated home. Others said they're forced to travel to Baton Rouge and elsewhere to skateboard.
Ooti Billeaud, a small business owner, said he has traveled to skate parks around the world.
"It's embarrassing to live in a city that doesn't have one," Billeaux said.
Another speaker said there are 13 concrete skate parks in Louisiana, most of them in small towns. Lafayette and Acadiana, another said, has produced skateboarding standouts and is world-renowned in the skateboarding community.