Matthew Carter's sister stood before a crowd Monday evening in the parking lot of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

She asked people to form hearts with their hands so her parents would see.

They were watching from a third-floor window of the hospital as a prayer vigil took place for their 17-year-old son, who was critically injured after being shot during an armed robbery over the weekend.

"We want to say that we love y'all, and the outpouring of love and support that you have given us — There's not enough words," Nichole Carter, Matthew's sister, told the crowd. "It's gut-wrenching what we're going through, but it's heartwarming to see how many people he's truly affected."

Matthew Carter, a senior at Comeaux High who plays football and soccer for the school, has been in critical condition since the armed robbery, which was reported to police at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Lafayette police discovered the teen, who was seated inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at a residential area off of Kaliste Saloom Road.

Two juveniles, 13- and 14-year-old boys, were arrested on counts of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

"This world is full of wrong. Let's be right," Jack Franks II, Comeaux's assistant football coach, told the crowd Monday evening. "We love you, Matt. We love you, baby. Stand up for 31."

Matthew's football jersey number is 31.

The Comeaux coach was one of many who spoke fervently at the vigil, which also included a prayer of the Rosary.

Matthew's friends, classmates, fellow athletes and a teacher also addressed the crowd.

They talked about Matthew's love for the word "indubitably," which means impossible to doubt, and his dream of becoming a "doctor of radiology." They said Matthew would often correct others who didn't use the formal job title when talking about his life's plan.

Darlene Scott, who teaches Matthew psychology at Comeaux, said she'll miss the teen's "big, warm smile" if he doesn't return to school.

"He's just a well-rounded young man," Scott said during the vigil. "Loves everybody. Smart, smart as a whip. Corrects me a lot. Keeps me on my toes. That's OK. We need that sometimes."

Tanner Castille, a junior at Comeaux who describes himself as one of Matthew's best friends, told the crowd to continue praying because the teen is still fighting.

"Pray," Castille said. "Anything could happen. Anything could happen. He is still up there —"

"Indubitably!" one teen chimed in.

"— indubitably," Castille said in agreement, allowing himself to laugh alongside his peers before continuing. "Just pray. Y'all put all y'all's heart, everything, into praying. Just fight for him. Fight the fight he can't fight right now."

As the event came to a close Monday evening, people reached their arms out toward the hospital window where Matthew's parents stood, watching from above.

And together, with arms outstretched, the crowd prayed for a miracle.