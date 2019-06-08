Seventy-four years ago, Willie Durisseau was fighting with American troops on the Japanese island of Okinawa in World War II. This Saturday, the now 101-year-old Opelousas resident sat at the Hotel Cazan in Mamou as community members honored his life and sacrifices.
A grassroots effort to honor Durisseau’s life has been brewing in the area since last year, when Durisseau was discovered as the last known living Creole fiddle player. Durisseau’s style of zydeco fiddle blends blues and Haitian influences in a style that was previously thought extinct.
Hotel Cazan owner Valerie Cahill said with the D-Day anniversary Thursday, she felt it was the perfect time to honor Durisseau for his military service, as well as his musical contributions. The hotel hosted a musical celebration and military salute Friday and Saturday, building on a fiddle contest the hotel hosted in Durisseau’s honor last year.
Cahill and others with Hotel Cazan personally spread the word about Durisseau to many of the roughly two dozen attendees present Saturday, speaking about his life and inspiring people to come meet a living part of the region’s history. Cahill said Durisseau is the picture of what people strive for as American citizens.
“He’s done everything we call on anyone to do — have a family, serve in the military, be part of the culture,” Cahill said.
Durisseau and his wife, Irma, will celebrate their 77th wedding anniversary this year. The couple met while Durisseau was playing in a band at one of the area’s famous house parties in the 1930s. They had been married just over two years when he was shipped overseas to fight in the war.
Durisseau later returned from the war and raised 14 children while working in construction, all the while playing the fiddle at barbecues, holidays and after school for his grandchildren. Despite arthritis and struggles with shoulder pain, Durisseau still plays the fiddle every day in his home, he said.
“I love music. It makes me feel good,” he said.
The Durisseaus both expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the crowd at Hotel Cazan. Willie Durisseau said he’s “glad to have lived this long, and I hope to make it some more.”
The group assembled Saturday marveled at different aspects of Durisseau’s life, whether his longstanding marriage, continued passion for the fiddle and music, or his military service. Many stepped forward to share how Durisseau’s life had touched them and made tributes to him.
Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor presented Durisseau with a proclamation and a key to the city of Opelousas, where Durisseau has resided for his entire adult life. In true south Louisiana fashion, an aside between Alsandor and Irma Durisseau revealed the pair are distant cousins.
A tribute by U.S. Army veteran James Bertrand included the presentation of an American flag that had flown above the U.S. Capitol. Bertrand, like many others, learned of Durisseau through Cahill and felt compelled to meet him.
The flag he presented was a gift from President George W. Bush in the early 2000s, and Bertrand said he couldn’t think of anyone more deserving of the gift than Durisseau.
“I think this is what President George W. Bush meant when he said, ‘Sooner or later you’re going to meet somebody worthwhile,’” Bertrand said. “He deserves it.”
Denise Frazier, assistant director of the New Orleans Center for the Gulf South at Tulane University, said experiencing Durisseau’s musical talent is an incredible gift. His music tells the story of the South, Louisiana, the Creole tradition and so much more.
On Friday evening, the musician and academic said she was honored to have Durisseau play her violin. Frazier, 38, has played violin since elementary school and said in over 25 years of playing she’s never heard her instrument sound the way it did in Durisseau’s hands.
“With every strum of his string and every piercing note of the strings and bow, we hear so much…We hear who we are, and we begin to imagine how far we’ve come and how far we have to go,” Frazier said.
Frazier is expecting her first child later this year and said Durisseau’s experience points to what’s possible in a life.
“I want to thank Mr. Durisseau for inspiring us to live and not just to exist,” she said.
Musician and producer Dirk Billie said he hopes to capture that inspiration and share it with a wider audience in a forthcoming documentary on the 101-year-old. He’s been spending time with Durisseau and his family inside their home and said he’s working to preserve Durisseau’s experience for future generations.
Billie said he’s hoping to eventually have recordings of Durisseau playing the fiddle catalogued in the Smithsonian Institution.
“He’s a jewel,” he said. “This kind of stuff people don’t pay attention to anymore. They’re so tied up on the internet and they’re so tied into their phones…they don’t really look into the past anymore. I think it’s really important.”
During the presentations, the Durisseaus’ granddaughter, Maci Danatta, said she was holding back tears while watching her grandfather be honored. She said he’s made an incredible impact on her life and she cherishes having the ability to continue making the most of her time with him.
“I’m happy to be a piece of him,” she said.
Danatta said she’s glad her grandfather can share his experiences outside of their family. Events like Saturday’s are an opportunity to preserve history through Durisseau and reflect on the extreme progress the country has made in the past century, she said.
It wasn’t that long ago that her grandfather struggled against racial discrimination as a Creole man, and it’s important to remember that, Danatta said. Durisseau wasn’t raised with praise, and he and his family are thankful he’s getting to experience an outpouring of love from his community in his twilight years, she said.
“He told me about when he grew up the hardships he had just because he was an African American. He was marked. He was stamped most of his life with something that kept him from achieving everything that he set for himself,” Danatta said. “Him reaching his goals at 101 and getting honored means so much.”