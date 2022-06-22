When Janusz Conradi, director of tennis at the Oakbourne Country Club in Lafayette, opened an envelope lying on his office’s table and found cash, money orders, and checks for more than $12,000, he could not believe his eyes.
That money was going to make a lasting difference in the lives of 14 mothers who fled Ukraine to Poland at the beginning of the Russian invasion in February.
“My father, Jerzy, owns a hotel in my hometown Reda, (Poland), and he has been hosting people from Ukraine since the war started,” Conradi told The Acadiana Advocate.
“After my sister Laura came to visit me in Lafayette, and she mentioned what my father was doing in Poland, I found this incredible act of generosity by the club’s members. I did know nothing about it. It got me by surprise. And trust me, I will never forget it.”
Conradi said the first Ukrainian women arrived at the hotel days after Russia began its bloody invasion of Ukraine.
Reda is a small town built on a river by the same name in northern Poland; it is more than 250 miles from the border with Ukraine. But mothers, children and the elderly fleeing Ukraine scattered all over Poland.
According to the UN Refugee Agency figures, more than 5.1 million refugees from Ukraine have been recorded across Europe. More than 3.2 million have applied for temporary residence. Of those, 1.16 million registered for temporary protection in Poland.
The UN says that as of June 16, there have been almost 2.6 million 'cross-border movements' back into Ukraine, but the number does not refer to individual refugees.
“My father’s hotel rooms were immediately filled with 14 mothers and their kids at the beginning, but their husbands were not there because they had to stay in Ukraine to fight the war,” Conradi recalled.
“When the families arrived in Reda, they thought it was temporary, for just a few weeks. They thought the war would be over soon,” Conradi said.
Some of the mothers are still living in the hotel, he said. Some moved to other regions in Poland. Some other women found alternative housing options with the help of the government.
“But they can't have the income or the budget to provide the basic needs for their children,” he said.
So, when Conradi sent over the donations from Lafayette to his father’s hotel, relief and tears came together. His sister Laura distributed the money in equal parts to all the Ukrainian families who were staying there. Many quickly signed the paperwork to accept the donation and went out right after to cry and pray, Conradi said.
“I teared up, literally, when I saw the videos and the pictures of their reactions,” he said.
For Conradi, helping someone from another country was personal, and not only because his home country, Poland, has been one of the most devoted supporters of Ukraine’s European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.
Conradi has been an immigrant himself.
His father encouraged his passion for tennis, a sport he has been playing since he was 3. Tennis allowed him to travel when he was young, and changed his life in 2007.
“I was in New York for a tournament when I was recruited for a scholarship program with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette,” he said. “I accepted immediately, and I moved here right after. I was so pleased with the welcoming I received by people in Lafayette.”
Conradi played tennis for three seasons and began coaching children at the junior academy. In 2008, during his second year at UL, he met Toni, the woman who became his wife in 2011. The couple has three kids today.
In 2012, he started teaching tennis at Oakbourne Country Club in Lafayette, where a few weeks ago, he found the envelope that helped those Ukrainian mothers.
“For my family, people from Ukraine are not simple refugees. They are guests of honor, brothers, and sisters,” he said. “I will continue to do everything necessary to help them from here.”