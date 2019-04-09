An Abbeville man is reportedly missing from an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico, according to KATC.
The fiancé of Waylon Broussard says he left for work on April 1 and she received word Wednesday that he was missing.
A spokesperson with the Coast Guard confirmed they received a report for an unaccounted for person on platform High Island Block 442, but they could not provide the person’s name.
The Coast Guard says they launched an aircraft, helicopter, and a cutter and searched 585 square nautical miles until the search was suspended pending more information.