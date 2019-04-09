Waylon Broussard

Waylon Broussard

 Provided photo

An Abbeville man is reportedly missing from an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico, according to KATC.

The fiancé of Waylon Broussard says he left for work on April 1 and she received word Wednesday that he was missing.

A spokesperson with the Coast Guard confirmed they received a report for an unaccounted for person on platform High Island Block 442, but they could not provide the person’s name.

The Coast Guard says they launched an aircraft, helicopter, and a cutter and searched 585 square nautical miles until the search was suspended pending more information.

View comments