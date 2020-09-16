Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has pledged to use at least $1 million in federal relief funds for police training in the wake of a fatal police shooting.
Trayford Pellerin, 31, of Lafayette, was shot and killed Aug. 21 outside a gas station. Police say they responded to a call of a man with a knife at a gas station. They followed Pellerin for about a half-mile, alleging he did not respond to tasers. Police shot Pellerin 10 times before he entered another service station.
Parish Councilman A.B Rubin and several residents have since called for additional training of city police officers, including de-escalation training and how to deal with residents with mental health problems.
At a meeting Tuesday, Guillory said he plans to bring the City Council a budget amendment to allocate at least $1 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to police training. The city is expected to receive about $13 million in CARES Act funding, he said.
Guillory said he will present a plan to the City Council and seek feedback on the type of training they want to implement.
The fatal shooting, which sparked weeks of protests that continue, is under investigation by the Louisiana State Police. Guillory for the first several weeks was unresponsive, not offering Pellerin's family condolences and having a protester arrested for barbecuing in protest front of his home.
Guillory eventually met with the family Sept. 4, spoke at Pellerin's funeral and worked to allow the family to review the police body camera footage of the shooting. Three police officers involved in the shooting withdrew on Tuesday their legal request to stop the viewing.