A Lafayette city-parish administration official did not violate state ethics laws by obtaining a federally funded loan, according to an Aug. 16 written notice to the official, Marcus Bruno, as the Current reported on Wednesday.
Bruno in October 2016 took out a $35,000 loan from the nonprofit Lafayette Neighborhoods’ Economic Development Corps., which divvies out a small-business loan fund from federal grant money that city-parish provides to it. Bruno then helped Lafayette Neighborhoods secure additional grant money, helped select new board members and otherwise interacted with the organization’s leaders in his capacity as an administration official.
The federal Dept. of Housing and Urban Development initiated its own review of the loan after The Advocate first reported on the loan in February. That review is pending.
The city-parish’s own review found that Bruno was in default on the loan, since he did not follow through with job creation requirements related to the loan.