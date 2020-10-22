The day after the Lafayette City Council threatened to report City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan to the Bar Association for a conflict of interest, he amended a lawsuit he filed seeking to remove a special attorney the council hired to represent itself during conflicts with the Parish Council and mayor-president.
The amendment filed Wednesday by the Neuner Pate law firm and Logan asks the court to require the special counsel, Lea Anne Batson of Baton Rouge, to pay damages, including attorney fees, and repay any money she receives from the city. Batson has not been paid, City-Parish Finance Director Lorrie Toups said Thursday.
Logan believes the home rule charter grants him sole authority to hire attorneys and the hiring of Batson usurps his authority. The lawsuit asks that she appear in court to show by what means she is legally appointed to represent the City Council.
City Council Chairman Pat Lewis said Thursday the council will weigh its options on what action to take next in light of Logan's most recent move.
Most City Council members believe it is a conflict of interest for Logan to represent the City Council, Parish Council and mayor-president when there is a disagreement among two or three of them.
On Tuesday, the council adopted a resolution encouraging Logan to withdraw the city as a plaintiff in the lawsuit. The resolution included a rundown of the Louisiana Bar Association's definition of conflicts of interest and authorized Lewis to file a complaint against Logan with several attorney disciplinary boards.
Councilwoman Nanette Cook said Wednesday if Logan did one more thing the council may file the complaint.
Logan fired back Thursday in a statement to The Acadiana Advocate, writing that he is "concerned that one or more of these Council members may not fully appreciate that publicly threatening to file a bar complaint against me for doing my sworn duty as City-Parish Attorney could be construed as an act of extortion."
The City Council on Sept. 11 hired Batson to represent it in matters involving the budget and conflicts with the Parish Council and mayor-president over who has the authority under the home rule charter to vote on spending city tax dollars. The council is unhappy with advice by Assistant City-Parish Attorney Paul Escott and Logan during budget hearings this summer that favored the Parish Council and Mayor-President Josh Guillory.
Voters amended the charter in 2018, creating separate city and parish councils that were seated in January, in part to give the City Council more control over how city taxes are spent. Under the previous combined City-Parish Council, councilmen who represented districts with few city residents had the same vote over spending city funds as councilmen whose districts were primarily composed of city residents.
Logan and the City Council are interpreting a passage in the home rule charter differently. Section 4-03E states, "No special legal counsel shall be retained by the City of Lafayette, the Parish of Lafayette, and/or the City-Parish Government except by written contract for a specific purpose approved by the favorable vote of a majority of the authorized membership of the City Council...and in accordance with pertinent provisions of this charter, including, but not limited to, Sections 1-06, 2-01 and 2-11."
Lewis asserted Wednesday once again that the charter gives the council the authority to hire a special attorney and the city will pay for it.
"Greg represents the city and the parish and he represents the administration," he said. "There will be conflict. Who are we going to get advice from?"
That's why the City Council hired Batson, who specializes in government legal matters, Lewis said.
"I understand and respect that some Council members have strong feelings on this matter, and they want to believe they have the right to take the action they have," Logan wrote Thursday. "I am not sure they quite understand that I have sworn an oath to uphold the laws of the state of Louisiana and have a duty to the Home Rule Charter of the Lafayette Consolidated Government.
"While they may feel that they are right," he wrote, "this legal action is necessary to authoritatively determine whether their feelings have any basis in law. By this action asking for a judge to rule, I am hereby faithfully fulfilling my duty and obligation to the law and the charter."