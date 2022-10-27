Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret wants to assure residents that safeguards are in place to prevent anyone from "stealing" votes in the Nov. 8 election.
Perret, who is in charge of elections in Lafayette Parish, is energized by elections and eager to discuss details of the election process, from randomly selecting poll workers to counting votes, including safeguards against changing votes.
Former President Donald Trump and some supporters still maintain the 2020 election was stolen. Some in both political parties also are expressing concerns that, with control of the House and Senate in the balance, elections for close congressional races on the Nov. 8 ballot could be compromised.
Preparations for the Nov. 8 election began months ago. A year ago, qualified election commissioners who work the polls on election days, took two tests to get qualified, Perret said. In January, the parish Board of Election Supervisors — the clerk of court, registrar of voters, representatives of the Democrat and Republican parties and a representative of the governor, usually a local resident — randomly selected commissioners to be in charge of each precinct for 2022 elections.
People who passed a test to work the polls as regular commissioners also were selection randomly by the board. They're notified by mail as the election approaches as to which precinct they'lll be working on election day, Perret said. Usually, it's the precinct where they vote.
"They don't know who they're going to be working with until the day of the election," Perret said, explaining that's a safeguard in protecting elections from corruption. New commissioners are randomly selected for each election.
Last week, Perret said, the Board of Election Supervisors met to seal early voting machines. They'll do the same a week before Nov. 8, checking machines to make sure the multiple numbered seals on each is intact, a safeguard against tampering, he said.
"If any of those seals is broken," Perret said, "questions are aked and those machines are replaced."
Forms are filled out before voting starts, recording the serial and seal numbers of each voting machine. Machines are equipped with two counters, one counting the votes taken election day, the other recording the number of votes in the life of the machine.
Voting machines aren't connected to the internet, Perret said, so there's no way to hack into them and change votes. Votes are automatically loaded into a cartridge.
When voting ends Nov. 8, commissioners will print and sign four copies of results from the machines. One copy is taped to the wall of the polling place, one is sealed in an envelope and mailed that night to the Louisiana Secretary of State, two are brought to the Clerk of Court's Office, one of which goes to the Registrar of Voters.
A cartridge from the voting machines is inserted into a machine at the Clerk's Office that's connected to a secure virtual private network which sends results to the Secretary of State Office.
Two days later, the Board of Election Supervisors opens the machines, checking their seals and counter numbers. On Nov. 15, Perret said, the board will meet at the clerk's office to sign documents promulgating the results which are mailed ot the Secretary of State, who certifies the results.
Louisiana uses voting machines manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems Inc., which has come under attack by election conspiracy theorists, Trump, his attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, and right-wing news organizations who spread the falsehood after the 2020 presidential election that the company had rigged the election to favor Biden.
Dominion Voting Systems has sued several people and at least one news organization for libel.
Louisiana, including Lafayette Parish, uses an older version of Dominion voting machines from around 2006 and parts for the aging machines are difficult to find as they aren't made anymore. For years, attempts at changing how Louisianans vote have failed. In June, the state's 13 Voting Systems Commision members did little to define what the new voting process will involve except that the machines will have paper ballots that will be scanned, counted and locked in a box instead of counted by hand.
As for the Nov. 8 election, Perret expects a busy day, telling poll workers this week, "Bring a magazine, not a book."
In Lafayette Parish, early voting began Tuesday and continues through Tuesday, Nov. 1, with the exception of Sunday, Oct. 30. As of Wednesday afternoon, 6,768 people voted early in Lafayette Parish, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State Office.
EARLY VOTING IN LAFAYETTE PARISH Oct. 25-26
Democrats 2,520
Republicans 3,246
Other 1,002
TOTAL 6,768
(Source: Louisiana Secretary of State Office)
LAFAYETTE PARISH REGISTERED VOTERS
Oct. 1, 2022
Democrat 49,502
Republican 63,737
Other party 46,080
TOTAL 159,319
Oct. 1, 2020
Democrat 51,209
Republican 63,525
Other 44,535
TOTAL 159,269
DIFFERENCE 2020-2022
Democrat -1,707
Republican +212
Other +990
(Source: Louisiana Secretary of State Office)
ELECTION DAY DOS AND DON'TS
• Don't wear campaign T-shirts or caps for current or past candidates, including MAGA hats.
• Don't wear shirts that say things like Vote Democrat or Vote Republican.
• Don't campaign within 600 feet of polling places, except private property.
• Do study the ballot before heading to the polls.
• Do get a sample ballot at Geauxvote.com or the Clerk of Court Office.
• Do bring a photo ID.
• Do report problems to the commissioner in charge at the precinct where you're voting.
(Source: Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret)