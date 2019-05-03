Councilwoman Nanette Simon Cook is seeking a second term in office, running for the newly-created Lafayette City Council, District 4. Cook will officially make the announcement Saturday with family, friends and supporters at a re-election kickoff breakfast at Hub City Diner, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
“Regardless of what the courts decide regarding the charter amendment, I’m asking the voters to support me for a second term serving Lafayette,” Cook said. “I’m proud of what we achieved during my first four years in office, and whether I am elected to the new City Council or my current seat on the City-Parish Council, I will continue working to keep neighborhoods safe, maintain fiscal responsibility and fight for the needs of our community.”
In her four years representing District 7 on the Lafayette City-Parish Council, Cook said, she worked closely with police and fire departments as Chairman of the Police and Fire Committee. She initiated the “Kids Love Cops” program in schools across the parish to establish a foundation of trust between youth and law enforcement.
She made public health a top priority, she said in a release, co-authoring Lafayette’s no-smoking ordinance, establishing a drug prevention program that collected unused prescription medication to prevent abuse, and working to maintain parish recreational facilities as chairman of the Parks and Recreation Committee.
Cook, who calls herself a fiscal conservative, refused to roll forward millages and voted against the sale of Lafayette Utilities System. She served as co-chairman of the Lafayette Public Utilities Authority, overseeing the public utility.
Cook is a teacher with 37 years of experience. She has taught at all levels, from elementary school to university, in public and private schools, and presently teaches Physical Education at Cathedral-Carmel.
She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Health and Physical Education from LSU in 1980 and a Master of Science Degree in Health and Physical Education from the University of Southwestern Louisiana in 1988. She is a 1976 graduate of Our Lady of Fatima High School.
Cook's father, Al Simon, served on the Lafayette City Council in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s. She says she was inspired by his love for Lafayette and public service.
Cook and her husband, David, have been married for 36 years and have five grown children.
District 4 lies mostly to the southeast of Kaliste Saloom Road from U.S. 90 to E Broussard Road.
A judge on Monday ruled that the Louisiana Secretary of State and six residents may intervene in a lawsuit challenging the validity of a Lafayette City-Parish Council ordinance correcting district errors created with passage of a Dec. 8 home rule charter amendment.
At issue is whether the ordinance adopted March 26 by the Lafayette City-Parish Council is sufficient to correct errors and omissions in council district descriptions associated with the voter-approved home rule charter amendment, or whether all or part the charter amendment should go back to voters with the corrected district descriptions, or whether another remedy exists.
If Trahan halts the Oct. 12 election for new city and parish council members and current city-parish council members' terms expire, the Secretary of State's office has said the current charter would remain in effect.
Arguments on the merits of the lawsuit will be heard May 8 by Trahan.
Qualifying is Aug. 6-8 for the new city and parish council seats. The election is Oct. 12.