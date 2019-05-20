Members of First Baptist Church said goodbye Sunday to their pastor of 14 years.
Pastor Steve Horn was selected May 7 to be the new executive director of the Louisiana Baptist Convention.
After Horn delivered his last sermon as pastor of the large church in downtown Lafayette, church members hosted an event to say goodbye, according to KATC.
“We’re blessed to have him in these 14 years,” Administrative Pastor Ray Swift told KATC at the event. “We’re sad to see him leave, but we know that God has some great things planned for his life as well as First Baptist Church Lafayette.”
Horn will succeed David Hankins, who retires as executive director June 30.
“I am honored and humbled to be selected to lead Louisiana Baptists in our cooperative efforts at this crucial time,” Horn said. “I want to thank the search committee and entire Executive Board for their confidence in me. I look forward to earning the trust of all Louisiana Baptists. I am ready to go to work listening and learning.
Horn has served as pastor of First Baptist since 2005.