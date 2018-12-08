Lafayette voters Saturday overwhelmingly rejected a half-cent sales tax increase that would have raised $25 million a year for law enforcement.
Sheriff Mark Garber had said the tax revenue would have raised pay for current deputies, brought additional deputies on board and covered the cost of new equipment. He said a "covenant with voters" would have allowed him to help municipal police departments in the parish, too.
With all 128 precincts reporting unofficial returns, the proposal lost by a 2-to-1 margin.
The tax would have replaced a 1-cent sales tax that is currently collected only in unincorporated areas of the parish. The sheriff's office's revenue would have climbed 30 percent had voters changed the tax structure.
Critics called the move a "political ploy."