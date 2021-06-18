Lafayette City Councilman Andy Naquin and his appointment to the Protect the City Committee, Mark Pope, tried Thursday to shoot holes in a draft report of the committee that recommends seating a charter commission to plot a path toward splitting the city and parish governments.
Residents attending the town hall meeting struck back, challenging the assertions and conclusions made by Naquin and Pope, who was the lone dissenting vote when the committee approved its draft plan.
The Protect the City Committee was appointed by the City Council and has been investigating since March whether Lafayette would be better off deconsolidating. It will consider incorporating comments and recommendations into a final report to present to the City Council, including comments from a series of town hall meetings.
Naquin and Pope spent at least the first 30 minutes of Thursday's town hall meeting contradicting conclusions in the draft report. Naquin called some questions assigned to the Protect the City Committee by the City Council open-ended and misleading. Consolidated government, he said, is "working well" and called it "ludicrous" to suggest the city is subsidizing parish operations.
When Nauqin served on the previous City-Parish Council, he represented the only district that consisted entirely of city of Lafayette residents. A 2013 attempt at calling a charter commission failed when Naquin voted with councilmen representing districts comprised primarily of non-city residents.
Pope said the Protect the City Committee draft report contains "inaccurate information," such as the assertion that city of Lafayette tax dollars are spent in the parish. Auditor Burton Kolder disputed that at a joint City and Parish Council meeting Tuesday, he said.
Others countered that Kolder said city and parish money is not co-mingled. He did not say city tax dollars are not spent in the parish. For example, resident Geoff Dailey said the parish reimburses other municipalities for road work in their cities, but does not reimburse the city of Lafayette.
Protect the City Committee Chairwoman Jan Swift said Kolder advised up to 35% of city tax money is co-mingled with parish money. The committee was unable to find out from administration officials where that money is spent, she said.
Swift pointed out the controversial cost allocation formulas as a way mayor-presidents have spent city tax dollars in the parish. In preparing the budget, the mayor-president decides how much of the cost of operations is charged to the city versus the parish. It can change from one mayor-president to the next, is not a science-based formula and percentages have ranged from 80-20 to 54-46.
"This is un-American," Swift said. "At a minimum, it's un-American that we don't have our own mayor."
Naquin and Pope disagreed on whether the city of Lafayette needs its own mayor. Naquin said the city does not, citing an unnamed department head who said it would just create another manager to whom he would have to answer. Naquin suggested placing a requirement in the charter that the mayor-president must be a resident of the city of Lafayette.
Pope said he thinks allowing Lafayette its own mayor, separate from the parish president, needs to be considered. As the population outside the city continues to climb, at some point there will be more people outside the city voting on Lafayette's mayor, he said, than city of Lafayette residents.
The city of Lafayette is the only municipality in the parish that does not elect its own mayor. Instead, every voter in the parish votes for a mayor-president who serves as leader of the city of Lafayette and the parish, causing conflicts of interest at times.
The mayor-president is not honoring the intent of the charter to give the City Council control over city tax dollars, resident Erin Li-Sik said, and the Parish Council overstepped during 2020-21 budget hearings by blocking the City Council on several spending issues. The administration also blocked the City Council, she said, from hiring its own attorney when disputes arose between the city and parish councils.
Parish Councilman Bryan Tabor agreed it's unfair Lafayette residents don't elect their own mayor, but also agreed with Pope that charter change supporters are again rushing to change the charter, saying he has to look out for parish residents.
Changes, Tabor said, won't happen overnight, but they need to happen.
"We can't bicker and argue like this all the time," he said.
Lafayette resident Rick Swanson said it's not too soon to amend the charter to protect city of Lafayette tax dollars and give city residents autonomy over the taxes they pay.
A criticism of the 2018 Fix the Charter push that resulted in splitting the city and parish councils was that it was rushed, did not adequately address all the problems with the charter and may have created additional problems.
Resident André Comeaux said a town hall meeting hosted Monday by Council Chairwoman Liz Hebert and her Protect the City Committee appointee Roddy Bergeron was based on an unbiased presentation of the draft report, while the Naquin and Pope meeting was a challenge of the report. He encouraged residents to read the report themselves.
Residents wishing to comment on the report have two opportunities next week to do so. Protect the City Committee Chairwoman Jan Swift is hosting a gathering from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St.
The Protect the City Committee at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday also will accept public comment on the draft plan. The meeting is at City Hall, 705 W. University Ave., Lafayette.