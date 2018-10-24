The mayors of Lafayette and Youngsville announced Wednesday that the two cities have come to an agreement on maintaining Anselm Coulee.

Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux and Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter said during a joint press conference that they've resolved their differences over responsibilities for the waterway's maintenance, and Robideaux announced potential good news for parish drainage as a whole.

The dispute over Anselm Coulee arose recently as Ritter brought up issues he had with the language of an intergovernmental agreement regarding drainage projects throughout the parish that Robideaux was using one-time money to pursue.

Robideaux said that after examining the way the agreement was worded more closely, he tended to agree with Ritter that the language needed to be changed because it could be construed as placing undue responsibilities on the city of Youngsville.

"The people of Lafayette Parish as a whole want to see us work together to figure things out and come up with solutions," Robideaux said.

The Ansem Coulee drains part of Youngsville and some unincorporated areas of the parish, including the neighborhoods of Southlake, Windermere, Chelsea Meadows, Anslem Ridge and Legacy Estates.

Robideaux said now that the wording has been fixed on the intergovernmental agreement contracts, parish government will go back to the other city governments to have them sign the new contract as well so drainage work can continue as planned.

"It's been about 26 months since the August 2016 floods and about 10 months since the re-dedication of these funds, so today's a great day that the Mayor-President and the City of Youngsville can come to an agreement on the scope of this work and who's responsible for this work," Ridder said.

He added, "It's important that the people of Lafayette Parish and the City of Youngsville have confidence in their leaders and that we come through on the promises that we say."

Also on Wednesday, Robideaux announced that the bidding process for the 27 drainage projects identified as those most in need if completion earlier this year was going so well that around $1.5 million should be left over of the $9 million they had budgeted for the work.

Because the first tier of projects are potentially going to come in under budget, the next tier will see some of their drainage projects funded as well. The exact amount remaining should be known by the end of January.

"We want to get this money working," Robideaux said. "Ken, me, all the other elected mayors in the parish want to see these coulees and ditches drained out and the drainage being restored to its natural capacity as best as possible."

Ritter said the additional announcement was also good for the city as well as the parish because some of those drainage projects in the next tier of importance were in the Youngsville area.