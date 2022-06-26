Protesters in Lafayette marched in protest against the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
This is the third protest in Lafayette since the decision was leaked in May. The protest is part of a nationwide movement Bans Off Our Bodies.
Protesters with a banner reading "Bans off my body" led the march. Protesters Kayla Guidry and Stark Breaux held up the sign.
“I’m here to support trans and nonbinary people who may not have a say because they aren’t women or don’t identify as women,” Breaux said. He added, he is here to “represent people with uterus have a choice.”
Guidry, 24, is a mother and wants to make sure her son, his wife, nieces, nephews, “get a choice with what they do with their bodies.”
“People fought for us 70 years ago, and we are gonna keep fighting for those that come after us,” Guidry said.
Cars honked in support as people marched. People near the church stood outside, one man prayed while the protesters passed.
The purpose of the protest is to demand bodily autonomy, women’s rights, according to organizer Amanda Anderson.
There were around 50 people at Friday's protest. Turnout at the beginning was similar, according to Anderson.
People held up signs reading: “I will not go back to the 1950s" and “I refuse to be your cub incubator.”
One sign read: "Never again," with a coat hanger drawn underneath, coated in blood.
As people marched the organizers chanted and protesters repeated, “I am a human not a womb,” “stop the crusade against roe v wade,” “women’s rights are human rights.”
Outside of a building, three protesters held signs and joined in with protesters as they stopped and chanted outside a church.
Phyllis Richards, who came from St. Landry Parish, is against abortion for herself. However, she believes her body is the only body she has autonomy over.
“I don’t believe that as a person should be denied their basic rights,” Richards said.
Richards added she believes this will lead to other rights being stripped away including voting rights, Loving v. Virginia and birth control.
“Everything is on the line. We’re on a slippery slope to lose,” Richards said.
Her parents went to segregated schools. “I never thought the rights that they didn’t have, that I've always had, would be threatened.”