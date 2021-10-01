A University of Louisiana at Lafayette nursing student has prevailed in the settlement of lawsuit she filed against Ochsner Lafayette General over a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine rule.
Mia Bourg of Erath, who is about halfway finished with her nursing school studies that involve clinicals at the hospital, filed a lawsuit Sept. 22 in 15th Judicial District Court seeking an injunction because the hospital's policy for opting out of the vaccine mandate was stricter than the student opt-out process in state law.
Her attorneys, L. Shaun Trahan and Pat Magee, announced Friday a settlement in the case, which was scheduled for a court hearing Oct. 8.
"Words can't express how happy and at peace I am," Bourg said Friday. "I never wanted to have to file a lawsuit. I felt I wasn't being heard."
Bourg said she dropped out of the nursing program when diagnosed with Crohn's Disease, which required surgery. Afterwards, she had to apply for re-admittance to the nursing program.
"Then I get hit with this," Bourg said. "I knew the statute protected students and it wasn’t lining up with what they were telling us."
On Aug. 24, after full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, Ochsner issued an order requiring all physicians, vendors, students, staff and residents to take the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 29 or risk suspension or loss of their jobs.
For Bourg and other nursing students, the policy meant they had to take the vaccine or they would not be admitted to clinicals and would receive an F. Bourg said she was told Crohn's Disease, an autoimmune condition, did not qualify her for a vaccine exemption.
A state statute allows students to opt out of the vaccine for any reason as long as the request is in writing, Trahan said.
Lafayette General's policy said it would consider exemptions only for certain religious and medical reasons, and nursing school administrators told students doing clinicals they had to follow the hospital's more restrictive policy.
In the end, the parties negotiated and Ochsner Lafayette General revised its vaccine policy regarding students, Trahan said.
Employees and contractors also sought to stop mandatory vaccine policies at Lafayette General and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
On Thursday, 15th Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett ruled it was premature for Our Lady of Lourdes employees to argue they suffered irreparable harm from the vaccine mandate.
A week earlier, 15th Judicial District Judge Thomas Frederick dismissed all actions employees of Lafayette General Health System sought, including a permanent injunction against enforcement of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Attorney James Faircloth Jr. said he will appeal Frederick's decision to the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal and Louisiana Supreme Court.