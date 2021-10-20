Twenty-one external agencies, including Mardi Gras clubs and those assisting the needy, will receive a share of $129,720 in city of Lafayette funds through an external agency funding program.
The City Council on Tuesday approved the allocations to 12 arts and culture organizations and 10 social service agencies.
Arts and culture organizations will receive $55,667, with the largest allocations going to Festival International de Louisiane, $22,794, and Festivals Acadiens et Creole, $12,684. Organizations in this category requested $318,000.
Social service agencies will receive $74,053. They had requested $192,000.
Arts and culture organizations receiving funding include:
- Cité des Arts $1,050.
- Children's Museum of Acadiana $2,000.
- Southern Screen Film Festival $2,100.
- Performing Arts Serving Acadiana $2,000.
- Basin Arts $2,100.
- Vermilionville $4,016.
- Louisiana Folk Roots $2,000.
- Associacion Cultural Latino-Acadiana $1,050.
- Louisiana Crafts Guild $1,050.
- Festival International $22,794.
- Festivals Acadiens et Creole $12,684.
- Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival $2,823.
Social service agencies receiving funding include:
- Lafayette Council on Aging $8,250.
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana $8,250.
- New Hope Community Development $4,401.
- Safehouse by Landmark $11,250.
- Family Violence Intervention Program $6,000.
- Faith House $11,251.
- Catholic Charities of Acadiana $4,401.
- The Extra Mile Region IV $6,000.
- Hospice of Acadiana Foundation $6,000.
- Acadiana Outreach Center $8,250.