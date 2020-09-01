Residents of Vermilion and Acadia parishes can now apply for FEMA assistance for damage from Hurricane Laura.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that FEMA approved his request for Individual Assistance for those in Acadia, Ouachita and Vermilion parishes that suffered damage in the storm. That brings the total of approved parishes to nine; the governor’s request for another 14 parishes is still pending federal approval.

“This approval will help the residents of Acadia, Vermilion and Ouachita parishes move forward in their recovery from this devastating storm, which brought destructive winds from one corner of our state to the other,” Edwards said. “If you suffered damage in Hurricane Laura and live in one of the nine parishes approved by FEMA for federal assistance, please register for FEMA assistance as soon as you can, even if you aren’t sure if you qualify.”

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

+58 We went to Cameron to see Laura's damage: 10 feet of water crushed homes and washed-up caskets CAMERON — Water from the 10-foot storm surge Hurricane Laura pushed ashore early Thursday still has part of the main street in the Southwest L…

He said he continues to advocate for residents in the 14 parishes awaiting FEMA approval for assistance.

“We will continue to make the case to FEMA for all requested parishes to be approved for Individual Assistance,” he said.

Hurricane Laura made landfall on Louisiana’s coast Thursday. Gov. Edwards’ request for a Major Disaster Declaration was approved Friday. In his request, the Governor requested Individual Assistance, which is for people who suffered damage in the storm, for those affected in 23 parishes total. So far, FEMA has approved the assistance for nine parishes.

A Lake Charles family survived Laura's destruction. They died hours later from generator fumes. Rosalie Lewis and her husband, John, were pillars of their Lake Charles neighborhood, and as the first Black female postal service supervisor …

Federal FEMA assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured property loss and other programs to help people and businesses recover from Hurricane Laura.

People who sustained losses in Hurricane Laura in the designated parishes of Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Ouachita, Vermilion, and Vernon can begin applying for assistance today by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

More than 10,000 Louisianans are sheltered in state, with thousands more in Texas hotels as well. If you need shelter, text LASHELTER to 898-211 for information about where to go or call 211.