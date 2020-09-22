Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration is looking for public feedback on a new development code with three meetings planned for this week.
Guillory campaigned last year on a “repeal and replace” policy for the Unified Development Code, and he promptly convened a committee to make recommendations for a new document. Guillory’s objective was to remove bureaucratic hurdles to development.
The committee – composed mostly of businesspeople in the real estate and development field – met publicly on Feb. 7 to review areas of the code that committee members considered problematic.
The coronavirus crisis forced cancellations of additional meetings last spring, but the city-parish’s development and planning department has been drafting revisions in the meantime. Meetings will include discussion “the big changes” being proposed, and additional documentation of all changes will be available, said Mary Sliman, the department’s director.
Sliman, who took over after Danielle Breaux resigned in March, said the administration still intends to repeal the entire code and replace it with a new document.
The meeting schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Time: 5 p.m.
Place: Comeaux Recreation Center; 411 W. Bluebird Dr.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Clifton Chenier Townhall Auditorium; 220 W. Willow St., Bldg. C
Thursday, Sept. 24
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: West Regional Library; 501 Old Spanish Trail, Scott