Cajun band Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet performed two shows as scheduled in Alaska over the weekend without the frontman on fiddle due to a very real accident that happened on April Fool's Day.
Michael Doucet, 71, slipped on ice and broke his hip near his Fairbanks, Alaska, hotel before he was scheduled to perform with his band. His brother, David Doucet, shared the news in a social media status, which was later shared on the band's Facebook page.
"What a day yesterday was," David Doucet wrote on Saturday. "We’re up in Fairbanks, AK, for a show. Yes, it’s cold but Springtime is just around the corner, and I’m thinking I’m in the middle of a Johnny Horton set. It’s also April Fool’s Day and I get a phone call from my brother Michael Doucet that he’s slipped on the ice by our hotel and has broken his hip and is scheduled for surgery this morning. No Fooling."
The two-time Grammy-winning Louisiana band managed to perform the two shows, as scheduled, minus Michael Doucet on fiddle. Guitarist David Doucet led the shows in Fairbanks on Friday night and in Anchorage on Saturday night in his brother's absence.
"Quite a lot to take in: 2500+ miles from home, two BIG shows and NO Michael," David Doucet wrote. "But the show must go on. Thanks Fairbanks for hosting us and giving BeauSoleil sans Michael Doucet an opportunity to entertain you! Quite memorable! Today, we mush forward..."
Michael Doucet underwent surgery on his hip over the weekend and was discharged from the hospital Monday, according to a report by Anchorage Daily News.
David Doucet asked for people to keep his brother in their thoughts as the band makes plans to return to Louisiana this week.
"I think most of Fairbanks will be visiting him while he’s recovering," David Doucet wrote. "We’re not sure when he’ll be able to return to the Lower 48, so I’ll keep you posted. Just a minor point, but we are hoping too that the Alaska Airlines pilot strike doesn’t affect OUR return to the Continental US tomorrow. Otherwise, Anchorage may inherit a Cajun Band — without fiddle — for a little while."