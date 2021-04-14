Local television station KATC is off air after being struck by lightning Wednesday morning, according to reports from the station.
The television station is broadcasting their morning updates live on the Facebook page while crews work to get back on air.
The lightning strike was part of a round of scattered thunderstorms sweeping through Acadiana that are expected to continue into the afternoon, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.
The area will continue to see showers and thunderstorms until Saturday, forecasters said.