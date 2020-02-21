Lafayette City Council Chairman Pat Lewis said in a news release Friday the council will not entertain Mayor-President Josh Guillory's request to abolish five new economic development districts in the city of Lafayette.
Guillory announced Tuesday he was going to introduce five ordinances March 3 at a joint city and parish council meeting to get rid of the districts created under his predecessor, Joel Robideaux, and the now defunct Lafayette City-Parish Council. Because of the way the districts are structured, they can levy and collect sales and hotel occupancy taxes for use in each district without a vote of the people.
Lewis and Assistant City-Parish Attorney Paul Escott said Tuesday the joint city and parish council meeting was not the proper avenue to introduce the ordinances. Only the City Council has the authority to act on city matters.
In his Friday news release, Lewis said the five ordinances will not be placed on the City Council agenda until more time is allowed to address several questions he has, such as whether even the City Council can consider abolishing the districts.
The City Council members serve as the board of the five EDDs, but as individuals, not as the City Council. The boards of the five EDDs, along with Robideaux, already signed cooperative endeavor agreements with groups like the Downtown Development Authority that will assist with implementing plans for the districts. The EDD boards will determine who gets money in each district and for which projects.