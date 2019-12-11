Rocky Chaney turned the wall of a tiny detox cell into a canvas while locked up in the Acadia Parish jail on the afternoon of Aug. 20.
“In Jesus I have faith,” the 38-year-old Chaney scrawled in elaborate lettering, using a red Sharpie pen that he wasn’t allowed to have because he was under suicide watch.
The sketch, which included images of trees, hearts and brick walls, covered an entire cinder block. Yet guards who were supposed to be documenting Chaney’s behavior in a watch log every 15 minutes failed to notice it. After making sporadic entries for two days, they had abandoned the log altogether several hours earlier.
The Sharpie was not discovered until after Chaney hanged himself later that day with a cloth colostomy bandage. A jailhouse medic later told detectives he had noticed the drawing in a visit to Chaney’s cell, but not the Sharpie. He did not say — and detectives did not ask — if he tried to figure out how Chaney managed to do it, or if he asked Chaney what the message meant.
Chaney promised the 22-year-old medic, who had no mental health certification, that he would not hurt himself. That convinced the medic to formally call off the suicide watch, which had already sputtered out hours ago. About half an hour later, Chaney climbed onto the toilet and tied the bandage to a ceiling vent. Though he was under video surveillance, Chaney was dead for more than two hours before anyone noticed.
Six weeks later it happened again: An isolated inmate at the same jail used a ceiling vent to hang herself. This time it was Misty Carvell, 35. After spending nearly 24 hours alone in a cell, Carvell stepped down from the top bunk with one end of a bed sheet tied to the vent and the other tied around her neck.
Carvell, like Chaney, was under video surveillance at the time, though she was not on suicide watch. She too was dead for two hours before guards noticed.
The same medic who had called off Chaney’s suicide watch had ordered Carvell into isolation after determining that she was faking seizures. The jail’s protocols require a written report whenever an inmate is isolated, but there is no such report in Carvell’s case.
Chaney and Carvell had both visited the Acadia General Hospital emergency room while in custody, days before killing themselves. Discharge papers for both highlighted psychiatric disorders and said each had the potential for self-harm, but there is no record of either seeing a mental health professional while incarcerated.
The jail has no mental health program, which is required under voluntary accreditation standards issued by the American Correctional Association and the National Commission on Correctional Health Care. The jail does not seek accreditation.
Nor is there any record of either suicide resulting in a review of policies and procedures aimed at preventing another one. A sergeant received a written reprimand for failing to ensure Chaney’s suicide watch log was maintained, which, as the sergeant explained in a memo, had occurred because “I did not know I was the shift sergeant.” There are no records of any other disciplinary measures.
Chaney had gone to the emergency room on Aug. 17 after swallowing pieces of a broken mirror at the jail. He returned to the lockup on a physician’s orders of bed rest and suicide watch, and he was dead three days later. It was his second hospital visit in the two and a half weeks after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse. The first came after he hit himself near his colostomy insertion, causing it to bleed.
The hospital was the first stop for Carvell after she had a physical altercation with Crowley police in a Wal-Mart parking lot, where they arrested her on three outstanding municipal warrants. The hospital’s clinical summary listed suicidal ideation, bi-polar disorder, epilepsy and drug-induced seizures as active problems. She killed herself on Oct. 2, five days after her arrest.
Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson, the ultimate authority over the jail, refused to be interviewed for this article. Through Gibson, the jail’s warden, Laura Benoit, also declined an interview request.
Descriptions of events in the jail are based on surveillance video, photographs, incident reports and recorded interviews that detectives conducted with jail staff. The Sheriff’s Office provided those items to The Advocate in response to public records requests.
'Deeply alarming'
Chaney’s suicide watch log spans nearly 48 hours, but more than half those hours are unaccounted for: There are long stretches of blank entries and one page is missing altogether.
After a follow-up request for the missing page, a compliance officer said the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have it. At one point during this missing log period, surveillance video shows Chaney falling over and hitting his head on the doorway. His appeared to shake uncontrollably in stop-start fashion over the next 10 minutes.
Some log entries conflict with notes kept in a separate log for general events at the jail, and with what Chaney can be seen doing on video.
“It isn’t clear to me there are actual checks being performed,” said Andrea Armstrong, a Loyola University law professor, corrections expert and federally certified prison auditor who reviewed records at the newspaper’s request. “Given how spotty the records are, I simply don’t look at them as valid indicators of what happened.”
Also unclear is when Chaney’s suicide watch technically began. The watch log began more than 24 hours after Chaney returned to jail from the ER. He was already in the detox cell by the time of the first entry, at 4 p.m. on Aug. 17. That entry is marked “sitting quietly,” with nothing written in the comment space.
But Chaney was not sitting at the time of the first entry, or in the minutes just before and after, the video shows. Instead, Chaney was hobbling around the cell, clutching himself in apparent pain, hunching over, kneeling to the floor and sporadically pounding on the door. That behavior continued until 4:11 p.m., when Chaney was placed in a restraint chair, with his shoulders and wrists strapped down and his legs free.
Chaney’s behavior prior to being restrained is noted in the overall jail log, but not in the watch log. The conflicting entries were made by the same deputy.
The watch log then describes Chaney as either sitting quietly or sleeping until 10 p.m. that night, but surveillance video tells a different story.
A guard entered shortly before 5:30 p.m. to give Chaney a cup of soup, freeing his left wrist to do so. The guard did not return, however, and within minutes Chaney had also removed the left shoulder strap. Two hours later, Chaney had undone the right shoulder strap and was maneuvering the chair 180 degrees to face the door. He leaned backward, as if attempting to recline, and the chair appeared to slip and fall. The head rest landed on the toilet seat.
The chair remained toppled for 27 minutes, meaning staff should have noticed it in that position at least once under the suicide watch protocol. If so, they did not note it or do anything to correct it. Chaney eventually put the chair upright by himself.
The watch log indicates that Chaney was sleeping during this time, while other entries say he was sitting quietly in the chair. If guards noticed the chair but did nothing about it, it suggests “there has been no training on the dangers and the protocols associated with using a restraint chair,” Armstrong said.
She also noted that Chaney could have used the loose strap to asphyxiate himself.
“To put somebody in a cell with a restraint chair, but then to only use some of the restraints, you are essentially providing additional tools for self-harm,” she said.
Armstrong identified other ways that staff enabled opportunities for Chaney to harm himself. Objects such as the cup, not to mention the Sharpie, can pose physical threats to someone in Chaney’s situation, Armstrong said. Jail personnel interviewed by a sheriff’s detective could not explain how Chaney snuck the pen into the cell.
“The fact there is even a red Sharpie there is deeply alarming. There are a lot of ways that could have been the tool of suicide,” she said. “When people have committed to self- harm, even a plastic or Styrofoam cup can be dangerous.”
Chaney was booked on a new charge, inmate self-mutilation, while on suicide watch on Aug. 20, the morning of his death. He was taken from the cell for an hour and a half for an arraignment hearing. The guard whose watch log entries trailed off that morning told detectives that he couldn’t remember why he stopped filling it in. The detective offered up a possible reason.
“Is it possible he went to court call out so you stopped logging him, and when he returned, you just didn’t pick it up?” the detective asked, although entries had already stopped by the time Chaney was taken from his cell.
The deputy conceded that was possible, and that was the end of the interview.
Another guard told detectives that no one had told him about the watch log, and that he had only discovered it by happenstance. Asked by the detective if he then told others about the log, the deputy replied, “No sir, I’m still new and we were not specifically taught about this yet.”
Access to mental health care is 'settled law'
While staff failed to follow the jail’s protocols in both deaths, the lack of access to mental health care suggests the jail itself is falling short of minimum constitutional standards over several decades of case law, Armstrong said.
“It is not controversial. It is settled law that mental health care is a part of providing constitutionally adequate health care,” she said.
The sheriff, Gibson, initially said he would consider questions sent via email. But when asked if the jail has a mental health program, and whether there are any mental health professionals on staff, Gibson declined to provide an answer and said he would not take any further questions.
In response to a public records request, staff provided a signed memo stating that the Sheriff’s Office “does not have any written policy, procedure or protocol relating to mental health programs for inmates."
“I don’t know how it’s reasonable that any place that incarcerates people could have no mental health services, or access to them,” said Brent Gibson, chief health officer with National Commission on Correctional Health Care, who spoke about the commission's voluntary accreditation standards without addressing any specific facility or circumstance.
Correctional facilities should have procedures for referring suicidal inmates to mental health professionals, who then devise treatment plans and conduct ongoing assessments, according to the standards of the commission, which provides voluntary accreditation to about 500 facilities in the United States.
Mental health professionals should also determine when to end a suicide watch, the commission’s standards state, and complete suicide watch logs are critical when making that decision, said Gibson, who is not related to the sheriff.
“Clinical judgement is based on available data,” Gibson said. “If you ask a person to make a determination of suicide watch, and they have nothing to look at — nothing — how can they make a reasonable decision?”
The Acadia Parish jail’s suicide watch protocol does not identify any role for mental health professionals in conducting referrals, evaluations or ongoing clinical assessments.
Medical staff at the Acadia Parish Jail consists of one on-call contract physician who conducts weekly intake assessments, along with two or three staff medics. The physician is Mark Dawson, who is also the elected parish coroner. Dawson told The Advocate he is certified in pediatrics and family practice, but not mental health.
Dawson’s intake exams are “typical,” he told the newspaper, with routine checks for vital signs and medications that are documented on a one-page checklist. Mental health checks include questions about anxiety and depression, he said.
Carvell, who arrived at the jail with ER discharge papers documenting her suicidal ideation, had a three-minute intake examination on the morning before she died. She had been ordered into isolation the previous evening, because, according to the medic, she had admitted faking seizures in order to get permission to make a phone call. Nonetheless, Dawson prescribed an anti-seizure medication, and Carvell killed herself 10 hours later.
Asked about her condition during the intake, Dawson said he didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary.
“She seemed to be pretty normal that day,” Dawson said.
'She's got a voice'
Carvell’s mother and stepfather, Ann Carvell and Albert Boudreaux, learned of her death from a distant relative, the first one deputies could find. Several weeks of confusion followed.
Ann Carvell and Boudreaux said Sheriff’s Office detectives initially told them they could see the video of Carvell’s suicide and identify her body. But detectives backtracked when asked about Carvell’s circumstances in jail, Ann Carvell and Boudreaux said.
“They told us we could see the body, it was a closed case. Before we left it was back under investigation,” said Boudreaux.
Complicating matters — and fueling suspicions on the part of Carvell’s mother — was Dawson’s initial decision not to order an autopsy.
“That’s what made me think they have something to hide,” Ann Carvell said.
Dawson told the newspaper he didn’t immediately order an autopsy because video confirmed suicide as the cause of death, although the same logic hadn’t prevented Dawson from seeking an autopsy when Chaney died six weeks earlier.
“We don’t autopsy most suicides if they are pretty straightforward, cut and dry,” Dawson said, adding that autopsies on every suicide “would eat up my whole budget.”
Dawson finally ordered an autopsy after receiving a call from District Attorney Keith Stutes, who Ann Carvell and Boudreaux had contacted. The autopsy report showed no foul play, and the toxicology was positive for methamphetamine. Ann Carvell was eventually allowed to see the video and to identify the body.
Confirmation that her daughter did, in fact, die by suicide did not quell Ann Carvell’s outrage, however. She believes jail staff could have prevented it, and said she is planning to file a lawsuit.
“You thought she was a drug addict off the street and nobody cared,” Ann Carvell said. “No, she’s got a voice and I’m not going to stop until justice is done.”
Chaney had been admitted to psychiatric hospitals twice within the last year, including once after a previous suicide attempt, said his stepdaughter, Analee Franco. He was diagnosed with severe bipolar disorder, Franco said, and his depression had worsened over the last five years after a colon surgery.
By the time he died, Chaney was on so many pain and depression medications that “we had a pharmacy in our house,” Franco said. The medications included a fentanyl patch that Chaney used orally, she said.
“They were supposed to be patches, but he would suck on them to get more effect. It was like rubber, and he would like chew it on it like gum,” Franco said.
Chaney became aggressive when medicated, Franco said, but he also displayed a sweet side throughout his 12-year marriage with her mother. The couple started dating when Chaney knelt at her doorstep and begged for a date, Franco said while laughing, and the next day he sang to her over the telephone all day.
“We have great memories of him, when he was with his five senses. He walked me down the aisle,” said Franco, 21. “This is the man that raised me.”