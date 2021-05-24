City officials want the United Daughters of the Confederacy to pay some of the city's legal costs in a push to remove the statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton from downtown Lafayette because the UDC failed to confirm the authenticity of evidence in the case.
Specifically, the United Daughters of the Confederacy failed to recognize the legitimacy of 1980 meeting minutes and the name of the chairman who signed the minutes in which the UDC admitted it had no legal standing in 1980 to stop the city from moving the statue to the new city hall.
In 1980, the city wanted to move the statue to the new city hall on University Avenue. The UDC obtained an injunction to stop the move, which a judge turned into a permanent injunction after the city agreed not to move the statue unless necessary for road work or the city sells the property at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Lee Avenue, at Centre International.
The Mouton statue, donated by the UDC to the city in 1922, is viewed by some in the community as a monument to Black suppression since it was erected during the Jim Crow era and celebrates a slave-owning Confederate general. They object to tax dollars being spent to maintain the statue and surrounding landscaping.
The former City-Parish Council considered removing the statue in 2016, but backed off after then City-Parish Attorney Paul Escott cautioned that removing the statue would open the city up to a lawsuit because of the injunction in place. An attorney for the United Daughters of the Confederacy also warned at the time that council members could face contempt of court charges for authorizing removal of the Confederate statue.
In July 2019, 16 residents, most of them members of Move the Mindset although the group itself is not involved, intervened legally in the 1980 UDC lawsuit, seeking to abolish the injunction and allow removal of the Confederate statue. The city intervened in 2020. Both allege the UDC had no standing in the matter.
As part of the attempt to overturn the 1980 injunction, attorneys for the citizens and city introduced as evidence minutes of a May 1980 meeting of the UDC Alfred Mouton Chapter's statue committee in which Elizabeth Betty Dugal, chairman, describes actions leading up to the injunction.
She writes in the minutes, "Had we held title to the property and/or monument, we could have had a legal say about the move. But we did not."
The city's attorney, Daniel Phillips, recently asked the UDC to attest that the meeting minutes were authentic and that Dugal was chairman of the UDC chapter in May 1980. Attorney J. Michael Wooderson for the UDC declined to attest to both. Phillips, writing that denying the authenticity of the minutes and chairman is unreasonable, asked the court to require the UDC to cover the city's legal costs of presenting witnesses and filing documents to prove the authenticity of the document and the UDC's chairman.
A hearing on the matter is scheduled for July 26.