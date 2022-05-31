A former military commander of Mayor-President Josh Guillory who was hired in January is no longer working at Lafayette Consolidated Government, officials confirm.
Mike Hicks was hired in January as executive chief of staff to oversee a multitude of construction projects underway or in the planning stages at Lafayette Consolidated Government due in part to an influx of federal funding through the COVID relief effort, the American Rescue Plan Act.
Guillory created the new position, which came with a salary of $280,224 over two years. The money for the position came from the Parish Council reserves.
Because the position is an appointment of the mayor-president, not a civil service job, Guillory was not required to conduct a formal search that requires advertising the position, Tonya Trcalek, LCG communications and media specialist, said in January.
Guillory selected Hicks, who lives in Lafayette and was Guillory's commanding officer when both served in the Army, Trcalek said.
Hicks is the latest in a long line of administrators fire or pushed out by Guillory, including five police chiefs or interim police chiefs, two chief administrative officers and at least five directors appointed by former mayor-president Joel Robideaux.