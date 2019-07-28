Fifty years ago, the crew of Apollo 11 took a leap that changed mankind. Thousands of people helped make that leap possible, including two men from Acadiana.
Deke DeKerlegand was an electrical engineering major fresh out of the then-University of Southwestern Louisiana (now University of Louisiana at Lafayette) when he was hired by Boeing to work at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Center in New Orleans East. He and hundreds of others were responsible for fabricating and assembling the first stage of the Saturn V rocket, the S-1C booster.
The S-1C was responsible for firing fast enough to allow the rocket to escape Earth’s gravity. It was made up of four hydraulically controlled outer engines surrounding a fixed center engine, a kerosene tank, liquid oxygen tank and various connecting structures, DeKerlegand said.
It was incredible, he said.
“I was just this little guy from Arnaudville going out there and seeing the sheer scope of these buildings. The acres under the roof at Michoud. The big vertical assembly building where they stood the S1-C up and put it all together,” DeKerlegand said.
The young engineer was part of the center’s manufacturing, research and development team. DeKerlegand and his team primarily researched materials and how to prepare different materials for space travel, but he also helped oversee repairs to the fuel tank bulkheads.
During repairs, it became increasingly clear just how fragile the success of the project was.
“You’re looking at all of these things that have to work, and they have to work right the first time. It’s counting on a lot, and I think the good Lord had to have his hand in making sure all of this stuff held together,” DeKerlegand said.
One day, during assembly of one of the bulkheads, the engineer who always assembled the piping on the structure was out sick. Someone else stepped in to complete the job, but the assembly diagrams weren’t clear and when he completed the job the pipes were turned 180 degrees in the wrong direction, DeKerlegand said.
“Jesus, it doesn’t take much to screw up,” he realized.
That realization also dawned heavily on Roland Robin. Robin, who grew up in Leonville, joined Boeing after leaving the U.S. Navy. After a couple years working at the Michoud facility, he moved to the Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida in 1966 to work in the quality assurance department.
There he met the various Apollo astronauts, and they stressed that their lives depended on the quality of the work men and women on the ground were doing. Even with the weight of that responsibility, the space center was abuzz with excitement, he said. Kennedy was the center of the action.
“Everyone was excited to have the job they did because every day was a new day. It was a new challenge,” he said. “I realized we were making history. Even in my small part, I was part of that history.”
Robin recalled how visiting dignitaries toured the facility in both awe and disbelief, convinced the United States’ plan to traverse the moon was a bluff.
“A lot of them were skeptical. A lot of them thought it was a big hoax. One guy told me, ‘You can deal with me. You can tell me, this is not for real, is it?’ They were convinced it was for publicity to show our strength,” Robin said.
It wasn’t a hoax, and when the Apollo 11 mission launched on July 16, 1969, Robin was on stand-by in the firing room at Kennedy’s Launch Control Center prepared to fix any issues with the control systems or machinery if there was a problem.
The firing room was located about three miles from the launch pad. The vibration from the liftoff was so intense the buildings across the center quaked.
“It was something to behold,” he said.
When the Apollo 11 crew reached the lunar surface and Neil Armstrong took his first steps out of the craft, Robin was at a boss’s home for a viewing party. They huddled around the TV, overwhelmed with pride and brought to tears by the success, he said.
While DeKerlegand didn’t witness the launches in person, he did get a sneak peek at the raw footage of the Apollo missions in a special viewing theater at the Michoud facility. There, Boeing employees could watch the raw footage any time of day, he said.
DeKerlegand said he’ll never forget seeing footage of the S1-C break apart from the rest of the rocket and fall away as the second stage fired. On the raw footage, you could see the edges of the film begin to burn as the camera was destroyed when the booster rocket burned up in Earth’s atmosphere.
In the background, you could see the Earth from a distance, he said.
“It’s a situation that kind of puts the whole world in perspective,” DeKerlegand said.
Both men left the aerospace industry after their time with Boeing. DeKerlegand entered the oil and gas industry, working to design equipment. He’s currently managing partner of Tefsco, LLC, a Lafayette company that provides equipment and services to oil field companies.
Robin went on to work for Lockheed Martin and other defense contractors before joining the U.S. Department of Defense. He worked there for over 20 years and assisted on several projects, including the shuttle program. He’s now retired.
Looking back, DeKerlegand and Robin said they’re both proud to have helped make the historic moment possible. They also both still marvel at the amount of technology that came from the space program, and said they hope future space missions will continue so society can keep advancing its technological boundaries.
“People don’t realize just how many things came out of the space program. It was a mass gathering of tremendous engineering talent solving all kinds of problems,” DeKerlegand said.