Update: Lafayette Parish schools will dismiss 30 minutes early, according to Deputy Superintendent Joe Craig.

Vermilion Parish School Superintendent Jerome Puyau says that some schools in that parish will have an early dismissal due to weather conditions.

Puyau says that schools will have staggered dismissal times. The reason is that several schools use the same buses for transportation.

The following is a list of scheduled closure times:

At noon:

Kaplan Elementary

Indian Bayou Elementary

Geuydan High School

Jessie Owens Elementary

At 12:30 p.m.:

Rene Rost

Kaplan High School

At 1:00 p.m.:

Forked Island Elementary

Seventh Ward Elementary

Puyau says that parents can pick up their children from school before dismissal but several schools are currently testing. The dismissal times ensure that all testing is complete for the day.

Original story:

Kaplan Elementary will dismiss at noon today because of drainage issues,according to the school's Facebook page

Parents may begin checking children out of school now at the front office. Buses will leave at noon. If parents have any questions, please contact the school at 643-7965.

At the moment, there are no major issues reported at Lafayette Parish schools.

"I have spoken with several principals this morning about localized minor issues, but at this point, there are no plans to dismiss students early," Joe Craig, assistant superintendent said. "I have been monitoring the weather all morning and will continue to do so. However, it appears that the worst of the weather has passed for now."

Stay tuned for news of any weather-related updates or school dismissals.