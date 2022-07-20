Increased consumption because of record-high temperatures and fluctuating fuel adjustments are causing Lafayette Utilities System customers' electric bills to rise, in some cases by hundreds of dollars this summer.
City Councilwoman Liz Hebert said her LUS bill for the past month increased by $200 compared with the same time in 2021, and she and her husband were away on vacation part of the time.
It's a story echoing across Lafayette and the country as record high temperatures linger. In some parts of the country, May and June were some of the hottest months in 120 years.
"I am really worried about poverty short term," LUS Director Jeff Stewart said. "Bills are going up double and triple."
Stewart said Tuesday that consumption of electricity and fuel adjustments are contributing to the fluctuations in customers' bills.
One employee agreed to share an experience with the City Council on Tuesday and with the public. The employee, whose family was on vacation one week during the past billing cycle, still saw their electrical consumption increase, Stewart said. Even though the home was empty, the air conditioner ran 3-4 hours a day set on 78 degrees. With more days where temperatures are at 90 degrees or higher, air conditioners run constantly, he said. The employee's bill was $301 compared with $162 for the same period in 2021.
The price of natural gas generally contributes to the fuel adjustment charge customers see on their bills, Stewart said.
LUS owns four generators in the city that run almost constantly during the day, a 35% increase in operating hours compared with last year, he said. LUS also is part owner of a coal-fired plant in central Louisiana that is running constantly this summer to meet consumer demand.
The city-owned utility system is part of MISO, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, an independent regional electrical transmission group that manages the generation and transmission of electricity across 15 states and part of Canada. Membership in MISO, Stewart said, provides LUS the opportunity to buy power at the lowest available cost in a region that stretches from the Gulf of Mexico into Canada.
But that price fluctuates, he said. It hit a peak of 8.2 cents per kilowatt hour and dropped Friday to 7.5 cents per kilowatt hour.
Stewart said he constantly monitors the fuel prices for changes.
"The moment we can reduce our fuel cost, we will," he said.
It's not just the heat that's causing high fuel prices. Until early this year, Stewart said, Russia provided oil and gas for much of the world. With Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, much of the world stopped buying Russia's oil and gas. The United States became a more prominent exporter of natural gas, he said, driving up prices. Electric markets follow natural gas markets, Stewart said.
Coal suppliers are trying to ramp up delivery after turning to other commodities as users turned in the recent past to cleaner fuels, Stewart said, while the drought in parts of the country is hindering the use of hydropower.
Stewart offered a few tips to help reduce electricity usage:
- Raise the thermostat to 78 degrees, even if it makes you slightly uncomfortable.
- Use ceiling or box fans which can drop temperatures 3-4 degrees.
- Close blinds and curtains during daytime hours.
- Use blackout curtains.
- Unplug electronic devices when not in use.
LUS customers can monitor their electrical consumption monthly and daily at https://www.lus.org/myaccount/.