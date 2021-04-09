The United Cajun Navy is coordinating volunteer searches for a missing LSU student from Opelousas, according to a statement from the organization.
Nineteen-year-old Kori Gauthier went missing sometime before 1 a.m. Wednesday, when her abandoned car was discovered on the Mississippi River Bridge after another vehicle crashed into it.
Baton Rouge and LSU police said Thursday they are searching for Gauthier. Now, the United Cajun Navy plans to join in, using ATVs, helicopters and volunteers on foot. The river is too high to search by boat, according to the statement.
Gauthier's family is also participating in the search.
Spencer Gauthier, her uncle, said the past 48 hours have been a rollercoaster of emotions.
"But in a time like this, I think it's very critical that you just keep pushing. Don't give up. Keep fighting. That's what I tell myself, that's what I'll continue to tell myself," he said. "And I'm sure we'll find her."
Gauthier's family said they had no idea she was missing until they learned that she had not shown up to class, work, a doctor's appointment or her dorm later Wednesday.
Spencer Gauthier said they pinged the woman's cell phone location, which led them to a Baton Rouge salvage yard where her phone was found inside her totaled car. The license plate was still on the vehicle, according to her uncle, and her wallet was removed by police who responded to the wreck.
No one was found inside or around the wrecked car, according to her uncle. He said the family is fearful she may have fallen into the Mississippi River while trying to exit her vehicle after the crash or that someone may have taken her away from the scene.
For any additional information, contact Todd Terrell of the United Cajun Navy at (225) 806-0746.