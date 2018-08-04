The Lafayette City-Parish Council is slated to vote Tuesday on a series of amendments to the Home Rule Charter that would split the council into two separate bodies, pending voter approval.

The council voted on July 10 to introduce amendments that would create two five-member councils, one to represent the City of Lafayette and the other to represent the parish, while the Mayor-President’s office would remain consolidated. Tuesday's council vote will determine if the charter amendments will be presented to voters at an election on Dec. 8.

The amendments were prompted by changes that have occurred since the city and parish governments consolidated in 1996, Councilman Bruce Conque said. He pointed to the shrinking population inside the Lafayette city limits while neighboring communities like Broussard and Youngsville are booming.

“We consolidated back in 1996 and there were a lot of hopes and desires that never actually materialized,” Conque said. “There was an intent from the get go, perhaps we can combine the revenue sources, which would address the parish side and their financial crisis. That never changed. So what was intended and what was hoped for never materialized.” According to Conque, if this split were to occur, it would be a unique outlier in American politics as local governments normally don’t vote to split apart after having gone through a consolidation.

“From what I have been told, experts in the field, this will be a unique move on the part of a consolidated government. They cannot cite any other instance that this happened… it’s going to have a ripple effect I think,” Conque said. “As far as we are concerned, it just goes back to the basic right of every municipality to control its own governing process, in terms of legislative body.”

Conque also said he was surprised by the resentment he saw at the town halls from those who live outside the city for those who live within the city limits.

The proposal itself has not been seen by most as too controversial, but the majority of those who opposed it seemed to be against the perceived rushed nature of the amendments. To slow things down and allow for council members to discuss the possible changes with constituents, the vote was pushed back and town halls were held across Lafayette Parish last month.

Some opponents also saw a few flaws in the original proposal, most notably how the new district maps were drawn up for majority-minority districts and a potential loophole in the parish’s term limits for council members that would have allowed for term-limited members of the current council to run for re-election on the new council.

However, revisions were released last week that addressed some of these issues.

The city’s two majority-minority districts, represented by Councilmen Kenneth Boudreaux and Pat Lewis, were originally going to be drawn up with Boudreaux’s district having a makeup of nearly 75 percent minority representation while Lewis’ would have been barely be over 51 percent. The new maps have both districts at just over 60 percent.

The Acadiana Advocate was unable to reach Boudreaux or Lewis for comment on those changes.

The issue of term limits was partially addressed by adding term limited members of the previous council could not run for the new council. However, it still leaves open the possibility that council members who hadn’t been term limited out of their seat would have their number of terms reset on the new councils.

Councilwomen Nanette Cook and Liz Hebert have said they will introduce a “term rollover provision,” which they can do from the floor on Tuesday before the vote.

One of the proposed charter amendments would require city voters to approve any contracts with outside entities to manage the Lafayette Utilities System.

Lewis, along with Councilmen William Theriot and Jared Bellard, were the three who opposed the amendments coming to a vote. Those following the vote are also watching for signs from Lewis on his proposed “proportional voting” alternative.

Instead of splitting the City-Parish Council, Lewis’ alternative would weigh the current council’s votes on issues based on the makeup of the district each council member represents.

If the council would be voting on an issue that primarily affects the city and not the rural areas of the parish, a district completely in the city would get a full vote while a district that only represents 10 percent of the city would get one-tenth of a vote. Votes would be decided by a final score.

Boudreaux has openly stated his opposition to Lewis’ plan, saying it is unfair to city residents who live in majority noncity districts.

“Proportional voting is a nice thing for members of the body, but it’s not very nice for the people,” Boudreaux said.

The Acadiana Advocate reached out to Lewis on if he would be proposing his proportional voting plan Tuesday but did not receive a response.

The council will be meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Ted A. Ardoin City-Parish Council Auditorium, 705 W. University Avenue. If it passes, the measure will go before voters on the Dec. 8 ballot. The new system would take effect in 2020.

Advocate staff write Ben Myers contributed to this article.