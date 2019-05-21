Walt Handelsman, the Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist for The Advocate will be the guest speaker Thursday at the Rotary Club of Lafayette.
"I'm looking forward to visiting Lafayette once again," Handelsman said. "It'll be great to step out from behind my drawing board and get the chance to meet with folks who live in one of the most interesting places in the country."
Handelsman said the most creative entries sent in to his cartoon caption contest often come from readers in Lafayette.
His work is nationally syndicated by Tribune Content Agency in Chicago to more than 200 newspapers around the country and internationally and he has won several major journalism awards for cartooning excellence.
In 1997, while working for The Times-Picayune, Handelsman was awarded his first individual Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning. In 2006, Handelsman taught himself flash animation, and in 2007, he became the first person to win the Pulitzer Prize for animation, claiming his second individual Pulitzer for cartoons and animations created for Newsday in New York. In 2018, he was part of The Advocate’s team that won the Pulitzer Prize for local reporting, contributing an animation for the paper’s series on Louisiana’s non-unanimous jury decisions.
One of the mostly widely reprinted cartoonists in America, Handelsman’s work has been seen in Newsweek, Time, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and USA Today to name a few. He has been a featured guest on CNN, PBS, NBC, Fox News, and ABC’s “Nightline.”
Handelsman is the author of nine collections of his editorial cartoons as well as a children’s book. He lives in New Orleans with his wife, Jodie, and they have two sons, James and William.
The Rotary Club of Lafayette will meet at noon Thursday at the Petroleum Club.