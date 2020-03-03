The Community Foundation of Acadiana is accepting nominations for the 2020 Leaders in Philanthropy Awards. The deadline to submit a nomination is March 16.
The public can nominate an outstanding individual, couple or business that has made a philanthropic impact in Acadiana by supporting nonprofit organizations, churches, schools or community initiatives.
Leaders in Philanthropy Award recipients will be chosen from each of CFA's primary service areas of Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion parishes.
The 2019 award recipients include Margaret Trahan, who received the Community Impact Award for her decades of service to philanthropy throughout Acadiana. Currently, Trahan serves as the director of stewardship and development for the Diocese of Lafayette. Before her new role with the Diocese, she was the president/CEO of United Way of Acadiana for 24 years.
Nancy Broadhurst, who served as chief executive officer of Lafayette General Foundation, was the Acadia Parish award recipient.
Other recipients included Cleco, which received the corporate award, and The Walking Ladies of Opelousas, a group of women who have been exercising together three days a week for 20 years. During their walks, they canvas the city and discuss ways to enhance and beautify the community.
Nominations should be completed online at www.cfacadiana.org/lip and will be accepted until the close of business on March 16.
CFA’s past board of directors will review and choose the award recipients for all parishes, except for Iberia and St. Mary. CFA has affiliates in those parishes with local boards of directors who will review and choose their parish’s award selections.
Once selections are made, a final list will be submitted to the foundation's board of directors for final approval.
Recipients will be selected in April and will be presented with an award at the Leaders in Philanthropy Awards Luncheon on Nov. 12.