State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a late night fire in St. Martinville that resulted in one death.
The Cade Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 1700 block of Smede Highway at 10:45 p.m., where they found the body of an 86-year-old man inside a large shed on the property, according to a statement from the fire marshal's office.
Investigators said the man, believed to be the homeowner, had a running generator placed in the shed. When he discovered it was out of fuel, he likely refueled the equipment while still hot, they said. Shortly after refueling, the shed was discovered on fire.
Investigators believe the homeowner went into the shed in an attempt to put out the fire, but never reemerged.
About 400,000 across Louisiana were still without power Sunday after Hurricane Delta blew through the state Friday and Saturday.
Hurricane Laura, A Category 4 storm that devastated southwest Louisiana in late August also claimed several lives in various parishes by carbon monoxide poisoning from generators.
The fire marshal's office shared the following tips for for using a generator:
Generator safety
-Never use a generator indoors or in an attached garage.
-Don't connect your generator directly to your home's wiring.
-Don't plug a portable generator into an electrical outlet in your home or garage.
-Don't overload your generator.
-Don't store gasoline for your generator indoors.
-Read and adhere to the manufacturer's directions for safe operation.