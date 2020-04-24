A fire in the kitchen of Mel's Diner has caused significant damage in the iconic Lafayette restaurant and owners say it will be closed for the forseeable future.
"All of our employees are safe nobody was in the building, that's our main concern," Keith Bond told KATC. Bond is the diner's vice president.
He said the diner's employees were looking forward to May 1, when they hoped Gov. John Bel Edwards would allow restaurants to reopen.
The diner, which has been open for takeout and delivery orders, closed at 2 p.m. Thursday, and the last employee left the building about an hour before the first 911 calls came in at 5:39 p.m.
According to the fire department, video evidence shows the fire starting in a malfunctioning appliance.
Read the full story here.