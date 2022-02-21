The Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control, after rejecting an attempt to disregard the recommendation of a Northeast Regional Library exploratory committee, voted Monday to pursue proposals for land and to build the library branch.
The exploratory committee voted 8-3 to issue a Request for Proposals for land on which to build the Northeast Regional Library. The committee did not want to pursue leasing space for the branch.
Landon Boudreaux, a library board member who chaired the exploratory committee, at Monday's board meeting attempted to amend a motion by James Thomas to issue an RFP for lease space.
The board voted Boudreaux's amendment down. Only Boudreaux, board President Robert Judge and Stephanie Armbruster voted to issue the RFP for lease space.
The full board then voted to issue an RFP for land and to build the Northeast Regional Library.
New libraries were built in recent years in Carencro, Scott, Youngsville and the southern part of the city of Lafayette, with major renovations to the main library in downtown Lafayette.
But residents in the northeast section of the city, a socioeconomically challenged area where many would have to walk or ride bikes across the Evangeline Thruway, remain isolated.
Former City-Parish Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux, in the waning days of his council term in 2019, secured $8 million to build the Northeast Regional Library on the east side of Evangeline Thruway and south of Interstate 10. It did not include money to staff and operate a new library.
The library system under new Library Director Danny Gillane has been making cuts, including recently closing all libraries on Sundays to further cut costs with the goal of eliminating a budget deficit and being able to staff the proposed Northeast Regional Library.