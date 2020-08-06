The Cajundome and Social Entertainment announced Thursday a joint collaboration to bring back 50s-style drive-in entertainment to Acadiana.
The Acadiana Drive-In outdoor events will take place at the Cajundome this fall.
By joining forces and adapting their usual approaches to organizing events, the Cajundome and Social Entertainment want to bring entertainment back to the community, in a safe and socially distanced way. At the same time, the event companies hope to bring some revenue back, after both had to cancel or postpone most of their previously scheduled events due to the pandemic.
“Drive-In entertainment is a logical decision when it comes to integrating present entertainment options with social distance parameters in mind,” event organizers said in a prepared statement. “More than 4,000 drive-ins once operated in North America, at their peak in the late 50s. Not only will the Acadiana Drive In be a safe way to enjoy entertainment, it will also be exciting to bring the nostalgia of 50’s style events back to Acadiana.”
The Acadiana Drive-In events will operate within the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Event goers can enjoy the entertainment from their car or sit outside their vehicle in their designated tailgate spot. Cars will be directed to park at assigned spaces, creating a safe distance from others.
The initial Acadiana Drive-In entertainment line-up will be released soon.
