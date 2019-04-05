Anna Segura Smith has been named executive director of the Youngsville Chamber of Commerce.
Smith has been a resident of Youngsville for 18 years and has seen the city experience tremendous growth throughout the years, according to an announcement from the chamber.
Smith has a bachelor’s degree in general studies from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and has worked in territory sales for 18 years.
She has specialized in building client relationships, the chamber announcement said. She also coordinated and planned sales events such as golf tournaments and cookouts, which will be an asset when coordinating our chamber events.
"I am looking forward to meeting and working with Youngsville business leaders and helping them integrate and help one another," Smith said Friday. "When they are successful, Youngsville is successful. We can all work together to keep Youngsville moving forward."
Annual banquet
Tickets are still available to the chamber's annual banquet from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Youngsville Sports Complex Recreation Center. Tickets are $60 for members and $75 for non-members. Tables of eight may be purchased for $600.