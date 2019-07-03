The Louisiana Supreme court decided Wednesday morning not to review a lawsuit over how to correct Lafayette City Council district errors, clearing the way for fall council elections.

Last week, attorneys for plaintiffs Keith Kishbaugh and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin filed writs with the supreme court asking that they consider decisions by 15th Judicial District Judge John Trahan and the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals against their case.

Kishbaugh and Ardoin argued the City-Parish Council lacks the authority to correct errors in new city council districts created with a Dec. 8 home rule charter amendment approved by voters. Trahan ruled the council could correct the errors by ordinance. The appeals agreed with a 2-1 vote.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

By refusing to consider the writs, the supreme court clears the way for the Oct. 12 election of a new city council.

Qualifying begins Aug. 6.

Louisiana Supreme Court asked to hear Lafayette council boundary lawsuit Attorneys for Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and a Lafayette businessman filed a request Wednesday for the Louisiana Supreme Court t…

Appeals court judges hear arguments in Lafayette charter dispute; ruling likely within 2 weeks LAKE CHARLES — A three-judge panel of the Third Circuit Court of Appeal on Wednesday heard arguments about whether a public referendum is need…

+4 Judge throws out lawsuit challenging fixes to Lafayette charter amendment Elections for the new Lafayette City Council and Lafayette Parish Council can go forward Oct. 12 as planned.