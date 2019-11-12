A Lafayette Parish judge presiding over the case against the man accused of murdering a police officer and wounding three others will consider whether Louisiana's jury selection procedures are unconstitutional.
Defense lawyers representing Ian Howard are arguing that portions of Louisiana’s criminal code violate the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment, and they want Judge Jules Edwards to declare those provisions unconstitutional. Howard’s lawyers with the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center say state law contradicts a 1986 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Batson v. Kentucky, that establishes ground rules for ensuring juror selection is not based on racial or gender discrimination.
Edwards already signed an order in August siding with Howard’s lawyers, but the judge then instructed them to reconsider the initial motion given recent amendments to state law. Defense lawyers responded with a narrower supplemental motion that arrived at the same conclusion: that state law allows for race and gender discrimination in jury selection, and it is therefore unconstitutional.
They argue the recent legislative amendments only partially eliminated trial judges’ discretion to demand, or not to demand, that prosecutors provide race or gender-neutral reasons for striking jurors. Howard’s lawyers say this is required any time parties demonstrate jurors have been eliminated because of their race or gender under a “Batson challenge,” which entails procedural steps for asserting improper discrimination in jury selection.
Howard’s lawyers also argue that state law does not allow for Batson challenges when the prosecution and defense challenge the same juror, no matter the reason. They say this precludes evidence of racial animus being heard in court.
The 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting Howard, but Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office has intervened on multiple constitutional questions raised by defense lawyers, including the jury selection issue.
An assistant attorney general, James Gray, did not challenge the defense’s legal reasoning on that issue in a filing last month, and instead argued the defendant lacked standing to raise the challenge because jury selection has not yet begun. Gray argued that Edwards cannot rule on the constitutionality of the state criminal code before a Batson challenge is filed.
Edwards previously sided with Howard’s lawyers when they asked him to abide by the final ruling of Sabine Parish judge who determined that Louisiana’s allowance of non-unanimous juries is unconstitutional. Edwards, in a controversial decision, found that the Sabine judgement voided the non-unanimous jury law because the state never challenged it.
Louisiana voters last year approved a constitutional amendment doing away with non-unanimous juries, but the ballot measure only applied to alleged offenses occurring after Jan. 1, 2019. The Sabine judgement and Edwards’ decision cast doubt on the constitutionality of verdicts prior to then.
Howard is charged in separate cases for events that occurred around the same time on Oct. 1, 2017, when Lafayette Police officer Michael Middlebrook was shot and killed at a convenience store on Moss Street. Three others were also shot but survived their injuries. Howard is charged with three counts of attempted murder in one case, and with first-degree murder in Middlebrook’s death in a separate case.
The attempted murder case is proceeding first, with trial set for Jan. 21. District Attorney Keith Stutes’ office intends to seek the death penalty in the murder case. Howard and his lawyers are considering an insanity defense in both cases.
The hearing on Tuesday is scheduled for 5 p.m. Check back for further details.