All lanes of I-10 West are closed in St. Martin and at the Lobdell exit after a vehicle caught fire on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge early Friday morning.
The fire was reported around 6:15 a.m. on I-10 West between Butte La Rose and Old Henderson.
Emergency officials closed all lanes of travel while crews worked to extinguish the fire. Around 7 a.m., officials shut down the interstate at LA 415 in Lobdell to help alleviate traffic.
Drivers heading into Lafayette are advised to take US 190 as an alternate route.
There's no word on injuries at this time.