Before he even takes office Jan. 6, Lafayette Mayor-President-elect Josh Guillory has more than $167,000 in campaign funds available in case he's a candidate for reelection in four years.
Guillory, a Republican, emerged from the Oct. 12 primary election as the top vote-getter from a field of five. He defeated Carlee Alm-LaBar, a no party candidate, in the Nov. 16 general election.
Campaign finance reports filed Dec. 27 show Guillory received $139,725 from Oct. 28 through Dec. 16. He had $150,207 on hand at the beginning of the period, spent $122,884, leaving him with a balance of $167,048.
By comparison, Alm-LaBar received $66,461 during the same time frame and loaned her campaign $20,000, for a total of $86,461 in receipts. With $62,860 on hand at the start of the filing period and $131,874 in expenses, she finished with $12,091 in the bank.
The latest campaign finance reports show the candidates' ability to raise money were vastly different from how the two began their campaigns.
Alm-LaBar got a jump-start on the race, announcing in the spring, before outgoing Mayor-President Joel Robideaux announced he would not seek reelection. Alm-LaBar received more than $122,000 in campaign contributions between Sept. 3 and Oct. 3, compared with $14,970 Guillory brought in during the same period.
One of three Republicans in the primary race, Guillory's fundraising increased dramatically as the Oct. 12 election date approached and skyrocketed when the race was narrowed to two.
Guillory and the new Lafayette City Council and Lafayette Parish Council will be sworn in at 3 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Heymann Performing Arts Center. The event is open to the public.
Because the Heymann Center is owned by Lafayette Consolidated Government, there is no charge for its use for the LCG event, Council Clerk Veronica Williams said. Past inaugurations have taken place in the council auditorium in Lafayette City Hall.
A reception that will follow the Jan. 6 event is being paid for by a sponsor, not LCG, Williams said. The public is invited to attend that, as well.
The Parish Council is scheduled to meet for the first time at 5 p.m. Jan. 7. The City Council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7. Both will be in the council auditorium in City Hall, 705 W. University Ave., in Lafayette and are open to the public.