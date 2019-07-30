Cox Enterprises and The Trust for Public Land will close the nomination process for the Cox Conserves Heroes program at midnight July 31. The program honors environmental volunteers who create, preserve or enhance shared outdoor spaces in their communities.
Celebrating its 11th year, the Cox Conserves Heroes program accepts nominations in nine select markets: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Virginia and Washington. A panel of local and environmental leaders will select the winner in each market. The winners will then become candidates for the national title.
In Louisiana, the Cox Conserves Heroes program is supported by Cox Communications and is open to volunteers in the Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans markets.
The Louisiana winner will get a $10,000 grant for the environmental nonprofit of their choice, given by the James M. Cox Foundation, the Cox-affiliated foundation. The James M. Cox Foundation will also award $50,000 to the national winner’s nonprofit of choice.
The public can nominate volunteers by completing a brief online form on coxconservesheroes.com now through July 31. National voting starts Oct. 1, and anyone can nominate at the local level or cast a ballot for their favorite finalist in the national competition. The winner of the national competition will be announced in late October.
Nominees must meet the following eligibility criteria:
• Their activity creates, protects and/or beautifies an outdoor community space.
• Their activity is on a volunteer basis and is not part of paid employment.
• Their activity inspires others to engage in community conservation.
Over the past 11 years, the Cox Conserves Heroes program has contributed nearly $1M to environmental nonprofits and honored more than 200 volunteers across the country.