The boil water advisory for residents and businesses in upper Lafayette has been lifted, according to a Sunday news release by the Lafayette Utilities System.
Water samples collected by LUS have been cleared under the guidance of the Louisiana Department of Health's Office of Public Health.
The boil advisory had been in effect for water customers in the areas north of Interstate 10, south of Gendarme Road, west of Wilderness Trail and east of Janvier Road.
The advisory was issued last week as a precaution because water pressure had dropped significantly in the area as a result of increased customer usage.